Janet Jackson suffered wardrobe malfunction during performance for late Queen Elizabeth II

Janet Jackson recalls when her 'pants split' in front of the former British monarch

Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Janet Jackson accidentally exposed herself to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

During her performance for the former British monarch, the pop singer revealed she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. 

 "I was performing for the Queen of England and we were doing ‘Rhythm Nation’. Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split, right in my booty crack," Jackson, 58, shared with British Vogue.

Janet Jackson suffered wardrobe malfunction during performance for late Queen Elizabeth II

Janet Jackson suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a performance for the late Queen Elizabeth II. (Getty Images)

"I couldn’t believe it happened, I thought ‘Oh, my God.’ And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened."

The "All For You" singer explained once she realized her outfit mishap occurred, Jackson adjusted her choreography to only face forward, to avoid the queen seeing her wardrobe malfunction.

The singer-dancer is currently preparing for the European leg of her Together Again tour. 

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is currently preparing for the European leg of her Together Again tour.  (Getty Images)

Jackson’s comments come after she experienced a major outfit mishap during the 2004 Super Bowl. 

During the halftime show, singer Justin Timberlake famously ripped Jackson’s costume, revealing her right breast, which was bare except for a nipple ring. The legendary songstress immediately found herself blacklisted by CBS and MTV and barred from the Grammy telecast.

The "malfunction" happened at the very end of Jackson's performance when Timberlake joined her onstage. It wasn't until Timberlake sang his last line — "I'm gonna have you naked by the end of this song" — that he pulled back a piece of Jackson's outfit and exposed one of her breasts on live television.

Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake

Janet Jackson experienced a major outfit mishap during the 2004 Super Bowl with Justin Timberlake. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

While Jackson was blasted by the press following the scandal, Timberlake walked away from the controversy seemingly unscathed. Some speculated that either Jackson or a member of her team planned the stunt.

The incident was referred to as "Nipplegate."

While Jackson was blasted by the press following the scandal, Timberlake walked away from the controversy seemingly unscathed.

While Jackson was blasted by the press following the scandal, Timberlake walked away from the controversy seemingly unscathed. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In the 2022 A&E documentary "Janet," Jackson said she and Timberlake "are friends" and "have moved on."

"Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop," she said.

"Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

