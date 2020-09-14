Jane Seymour, 69, poses in sports bra to encourage her fans to share positivity and encouragement

Actress Jane Seymour in her sports bra wowed fans as part of an inspirational National Day of Encouragement post on social media.

The “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” actress took to Instagram on Sunday where she shared a bright snap of herself posing in a sports bra and leggings inside what appears to be an outdoor garden. The 69-year-old holds her arms outstretched in the air and sports a big smile.

“Today is #NationalDayofEncouragement and in case nobody has told you recently, I am PROUD of you! We are collectively experiencing these difficult times but you are overcoming obstacles day by day,” she captioned the image.

JANE SEYMOUR RECALLS BEING SINGLE IN HER 60S: ‘TINDER WASN’T GOING TO HAPPEN’

The star then encouraged her followers to share some of their encouraging words with people in their life in the comments section.

The actress's inspirational words didn’t stop there. The following day she shared another post of herself, this time dressed in a white satin dress with a red hat on and barefoot as she enjoys an outdoor waterfall and fish pond. The brief video simply shows her sitting on a rock amid the sounds of running water, which she noted is a way she practices self-care.

“Happy #OpenHeartsSunday everyone,” she captioned the video. “Today I want to remind you of the importance of self-care. From taking a relaxing bath to cooking your favourite meal, self-care means something different for everyone. I truly enjoy the comforting sounds of waves and running water. Take a moment to think of small things you can do to nurture your soul.”

JANE SEYMOUR TURNS 69 — THE 'DR. QUINN' STAR REVEALS HER SECRETS TO AGING GRACEFULLY: 'NOBODY BELIEVES IT'

The snaps are in keeping with the way that Seymour tends to like to portray herself on social media. In March, she spoke with People to confess that she doesn’t use any editing on the photos of her body that she puts out into the world.

“I don’t retouch any of those pictures, it’s just me out there,” she told the outlet.

She went on to explain that she doesn’t do anything outlandish in order to maintain her figure as she approaches 70, simply chalking it up to continuing to work on her appearance every day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I felt that there are a lot of people I know who just give up,” Seymour told People at the time. “They have the babies and they say, ‘Okay, I’m done caring about how I look and staying in shape.’ And then I think they think that people like me go to exotic spas and do all kinds of special treatments and I don’t do any of that. I think I wanted to show people what would happen if you just did a very simple regimen like I do, where you’re not on any specialty diet, you eat as sensible as you can, everything in moderation.”