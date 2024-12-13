Malibu fires drove Jane Seymour from her home with barely more than the clothes on her back

As she hurriedly evacuated her home due to the Malibu fires earlier this week, Jane Seymour made sure to grab the essentials.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the British actress, who was presented with the British-American Business Council LA Icon Award in Los Angeles Friday, opened up about the moment she escaped the flames inching toward her home and the mementos she took with her.

"This week has been unbelievable," Seymour told Fox News Digital at the event, which supported the BABC’s Holiday Drive for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"And we were really fortunate in a way. … The fire burned all the way around, and it came right up to — it was on our property where we live on PCH, literally where you saw the news crews that were right in front of our house.

"When I look up from where my house is, all the houses around, the fire literally came up to within inches of the properties," she added. "I just don't know how they saved so many properties and so many lives. And I'm just eternally grateful but definitely shaken."

When leaving her home, Seymour said she could only think of grabbing items that matter most to her.

"But, honestly, I ran out of the house with the clothes I was wearing, which is jeans," she said. "And I think I threw an extra sweater on. And I took a couple of books that my mother had saved from the war in a concentration camp. So, of everything I own in the world, that is what I decided to take with me."

Earlier this week, the 73-year-old actress posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram featuring firefighters battling a wildfire. Another photo showed just how close the blaze got to her home.

"While the Franklin Fire continues to burn in Malibu and has gotten extremely close to our home, we remain evacuated and we are safe," she wrote in the caption. "We are deeply grateful for the amazing firefighters and the incredible band of Malibu volunteer firefighters who are risking everything to protect our homes and our community."

She asked her followers to allow the fire to remind "us of the strength, the bravery, resilience, and compassion that bind us together in the hardest of times," while encouraging everyone to "continue to support and uplift one another, as we always do."

"To everyone fighting the flames and keeping us safe, thank you. Your courage is extraordinary," she concluded.

According to Fox 11, the Franklin Fire began around 10:50 p.m. Monday, north of Pepperdine University, and has grown to more than 4,000 acres.

As of Friday, the fire was 30% contained.

Other celebrities who call Malibu home were also forced to evacuate, including Dick Van Dyke and Mira Sorvino. Van Dyke and Sorvino also updated their fans on their safety.

Seymour, who attended the 4th Annual Christmas Luncheon at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica Friday, was praised for her philanthropy and career achievements.

"Jane is a very accomplished, talented individual who has been honored by the queen and earned the highest accolades in Hollywood," BABC LA President Andrew Lewis said in a statement.

"She is an extraordinary businesswoman, entrepreneur and advocate for Britain in the USA. Her drive creating and supporting good causes and charity, including her own Open Hearts Foundation, is second to none. We are delighted to honor Jane."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this post.