Jane Seymour says she ‘fell madly in love’ with co-star Christopher Reeve: ‘We didn’t let anyone know’

Jane Seymour fell head over heels for the Man of Steel.

The actress, who recently attended the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, revealed she "fell madly in love" with her co-star Christopher Reeve during the filming of their 1980 film "Somewhere in Time."

"Well, here comes the story that I’m officially telling you now because Chris and I, when we made the film, we literally fell madly in love," the former Bond girl told host Alicia Malone.

According to the New York Post, the "Dr. Quinn" star became visibly emotional talking about the late "Superman" actor and the relationship they shared while bringing the time-travel drama to life.

"When you see this film, you will see the real thing," said the 71-year-old. "But we didn’t let anyone know. So a few of the people who worked on the show kind of sussed it out, but we were as subtle as we could be about it."

"We were madly in love and life was wonderful," Seymour continued. "We were both single; it was a fantastic, amazing experience."

Seymour said the sizzling romance quickly cooled off at the same time she filmed a scene where her character, Elise, and Reeve’s Richard lose each other. Seymour said their relationship came to an end because on that day she learned Reeve was expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend.

"… One day I came into work [to film] one of the biggest scenes in the movie," Seymour recalled. "Just before that, Chris had had an earlier call and I came in about half an hour later, and they said, ‘Chris needs to talk to you about something.’ I thought, ‘That’s really odd, we’ve had a long time to talk about things, so what could it be?'"

"It was that he was about to have a baby, and that his ex-girlfriend hadn’t told him, and that she’d just announced it to the world," she shared.

Seymour joked that she had to "put my big girl pants on" to shoot, but had "tears coming halfway up my eyeballs."

"And I just kept saying, ‘You can’t cry, you can’t cry, you can’t cry, you’re happy. Elise is really, really happy right now,’" she said.

Reeve and his ex, modeling executive Gae Exton, welcomed a son named Matthew around the time of filming. Then in 1983, the couple welcomed a daughter named Alexandra. The pair stayed together until 1987.

In 1981, Seymour said "I do" to David Flynn. They called it quits in 1992. The actress married once more to James Keach in 1993. That union lasted until 2015.

Reeve later married Dana Morosini, an actress, in 1992. They welcomed a son named William that same year. Reeve passed away in 2004 at age 52 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Dana died in 2006 at age 44 from lung cancer.

Seymour said she and Reeve remained close friends over the years. The outlet noted she even named her son Kristopher after her late friend.

"The good part of the story is that Chris went on to have these… beautiful children and we met one another on many occasions," Seymour reflected. "We remained really, really close friends, literally until the day he died. I have to believe that I will one day see him somewhere in time."