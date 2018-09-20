Jane Fonda explains why she wanted plastic surgery but hated it: 'I wish I was braver'

Jane Fonda went under the knife to appear more youthful in Hollywood, but now the Oscar-winning actress says she wishes she didn’t physically alter herself.

“I’m glad I look good for my age, but I’ve had plastic surgery,” admitted the 80-year-old in a new HBO documentary about her life, titled “Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” as reported by People Magazine Thursday.

“I’m not going to lie about that,” she added.

Fonda shared she had work done on her eyes and jawline to feel more comfortable in her own skin as she aged in front of cameras.

“I got tired of looking tired when I wasn’t,” she explained. “On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK.

"I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face. I wish I was braver. But I am what I am.”

But Fonda, who previously launched a workout video empire in her younger years, said she still puts in the work to stay in shape. The star revealed that even at her age, she exercises regularly “just more slowly now,” and is a fan of Pilates.

She also credited good posture for helping to turn back the hands of time.

“When I stand up straight, it’s a whole different thing,” she insisted. “Your age is less chronological and more attitudinal.”