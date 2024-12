Jana Kramer is always looking for ways to better herself.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, the actress revealed that although she's not big on making New Year's resolutions, she is consistently looking for ways to improve.

"I try not to do resolutions," Kramer said at iHeart Media's Jingle Ball on Dec. 6. "I try to take something each month to try and change and grow and do. That's what I'm going to continue on doing."

"I've never been one for New Year's resolutions," Kramer's husband, Allan Russell, added. "If I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it at the point of the year that it needs to get done. Not just Dec. 31."

The One Tree Hill alum has undoubtedly had a rough few years.

Kramer split with ex-husband Mike Caussin in 2021 after the former NFL tight end's alleged cheating scandal was revealed. The former couple share a daughter, Jolie, 8, and Jace, 6.

"I could not have written this story. This was a story that was written long before I could've even ever imagined it," Kramer told Fox News Digital at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in 2023.

"I'm still letting it sink in a little bit," she said of the changes she's gone through. "I start to get emotional when I really kind of step back and think about all of it. And I'll have that moment probably when the baby's here and in the new house and with my new family," she explained.

She shocked fans with an engagement to Russell, a former professional soccer player, after six months of dating. They married in July and share a 1-year-old son Roman.

In October, Kramer and Caussin opened up about their tumultuous relationship throughout the years.

"You don't deserve to be defined by your past," Kramer began to explain on her "Whine Down" podcast. "People don't deserve to be defined by the mistakes they've made."

"We were so bad post-divorce for a good year… so we got to a good place… and I’m like, 'I don't want that energy again,'" Kramer added.

Kramer publicly claimed that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women and admitted that she believes if she had stayed with him, he would have "cheated forever."

"I trust our relationship more now than I ever have. And I believe Jana, what her point and her narrative is," Caussin confessed. "If I read [Kramer's book, "The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come"], are there things that would bother me? Absolutely, sure... But it was a whole different lifetime ago."

"I used Jana as my scapegoat... 'If I can blame it all on her, it's not my fault,'" Caussin said. "And that's bulls---."

"I've never heard you say that, and I do appreciate that," Kramer reacted.

Recently, Kramer told Fox News Digital she is "grateful" for her life now and wouldn't change it for the world.

"I love living here," she told Fox News Digital on the red carpet of Boot Barn and Wonderwest's charity event and fashion show in Nashville, Tennessee this month. "I love raising our kids here. I love the values. I love, just, you know, like I was raised in Michigan, and the manners here matter, just like they did in Michigan. And I think, you know, the culture here is good."

"I mean, now that Roman's walking, and he is hanging with the other kids, it's so sweet to see their relationships forming," she added. "And then I would say the hardest part is just managing it all. You know, we don't have really a lot of help. It’s just us kind of like, ‘All right, hey, I got this meeting at this time and then can you watch … ?’ So, I think that's the balance, because I really want to soak in this time with Roman, our 1-year-old. So, I would say balancing is the toughest part."

Kramer added, "My kids and my husband, they're why I work so hard for everything. And I just want them to be happy and healthy. And I'm just, I'm grateful for their health."

