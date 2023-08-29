Pregnant Jana Kramer's cheating ex 'tainted' babymoons for her

Jana Kramer isn't sold on the idea of taking a babymoon before the birth of her third child, her first with fiancé Allan Russell.

Kramer announced the couple was expecting a baby a few weeks after revealing that Russell proposed to her following their six and a half month courtship.

"We were thinking about doing a babymoon in October but there’s just so much going on that I’m like, I don’t even know if I have time," Kramer explained on her "Whine Down" podcast.

The "I Got the Boy" singer also noted that she has a "negative taste" regarding babymoons after her ex-husband Mike Caussin cheated on her.

"One of the things he told me happened a week before our babymoon in L.A., which I thought was, like, the most magical trip we had," Kramer revealed, seemingly referencing Caussin's cheating scandals. "And we went to the Montage and Laguna Beach, and I’m like, ‘Wait, a week before, you were x, y and z?’ Like, I don’t know, it kind of tainted [it]."

Kramer shares two children with Caussin; Jolie and Jace. The country music singer and the former NFL pro were married for six years before splitting in April 2021. The couple finalized their divorce in July 2021.

Kramer publicly claimed that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women and admitted that she believes if she had stayed with him, he would have "cheated forever."

The country music star shared how Russell proposed to her during a previous episode of her "Whine Down" podcast.

"He took me and the kids – we had some people over during the day – like a little pool party thing, summer hang. And he took me and the kids, he said it’s a beautiful night, let’s go for a walk," she recalled.

Jolie, her daughter she shares with Caussin, was the first to break the news to her father. Kramer revealed that the two spoke privately and he told her, "I’m really happy for you and Allan’s a great guy."

