Jana Kramer forgot 'how sick this world is' after her 8-year-old daughter was 'sexualized' online

Jana Kramer removed a video of her 8-year-old daughter dancing around their home in a sports bra after she was "sexualized" online.

On Monday, Kramer took to her Instagram story to clarify why she removed the original video of her daughter and shared that Jolie questioned why the video needed to be redone.

"Jolie asked to see [the] original this morning and I told her I took it down after some convos," the country star wrote on top of the second video she filmed of her daughter. "She was sad, I explained why, and I said we can redo…and she said yay!"

Kramer continued on the next slide, "I'm being honest, I didn't even see the issue at first with the original...I forget how sick this world is and how sexualized kids are. Jolie came down the stairs that morning in her sports bra and said, 'Alright momma I'm ready to work out.'"

The mother of three acknowledged that although the video was filmed at their home, she still shared it with her 2 million Instagram followers. Kramer noted that she would not allow her daughter to wear a sports bra out in public and originally did not see anything wrong with Jolie's outfit.

"I looked at the comments and at first again if i'm honest I thought, 'She's wearing more than a bathing suit' ?!?" Kramer wrote. "But after some convos and a few chats with followers over dm I made [the] decision to take down."

Kramer explained that she loves showing her family on her social media platforms. However, she plans to take precautions in order to protect her young children.

"Again I had no clue just how far these sickos go. Sad honestly that's where the world is at," Kramer wrote.

Kramer shares Jolie and son Jace, 5, with her ex, Mike Caussin. She welcomed her son, Roman, 10 months ago with her husband, Allan Russell.

Kramer told Fox News Digital in September 2023, "I could not have written this story. This was a story that was written long before I could've even ever imagined it."

"I'm still letting it sink in a little bit," she said of the changes she'd gone through. "I start to get emotional when I really kind of step back and think about all of it. And I'll have that moment probably when the baby's here and in the new house and with my new family," she explained.

In October 2023, she and Caussin reunited on her "Whine Down" podcast, where they spoke about their relationship.

