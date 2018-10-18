Jamie Lee Curtis says she cracked a rib while filming 'Halloween': 'That's the nature of the beast'

Jamie Lee Curtis put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this latest installment in the "Halloween" franchise, and the actress says she's got no regrets.

Speaking with ET's Keltie Knight at the premiere of "Halloween" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, the 59-year-old actress revealed exactly how physical the role was, and the toll it took on her body.

"It was hard. The whole thing was very hard," Curtis revealed. "I ended up with a cracked rib at the end of it. [I was] bruised and cut. But that's the nature of the beast."

"If you don't get hurt, you're not doing it right," Curtis added with a shrug. "Because, in order to do it, you have to get hurt."

When the very first "Halloween" movie hit theaters in October 1978, it was a then-19-year-old Curtis' film debut. The movie catapulted the actress into stardom as one of Hollywood's premiere scream queens and cemented her career in show business.

Now, 40 years later, Curtis is once again taking on the role of heroine Laurie Strode (technically for the fifth time) for director David Gordon Green's take on the Michael Myers mythos for a sequel that sees Curtis in the role of the hunter, taking aim at the psychotic, supernatural serial killer who has haunted her for decades.

This latest "Halloween" film -- which is being billed as Laurie Stroud's "final confrontation" with the famed slasher villain -- intentionally ignores the multitude of sequels, as well as Rob Zombie's poorly-reviewed franchise reboot, and will essentially be a direct sequel to director John Carpenter's 1978 original.

However, Curtis acknowledged the devoted fan base that has long supported and appreciated the franchise and shared her thanks for their continued support.

"I can't explain why this genre touches people and makes them love it. There are rabid fans that have loved Michael Myers and Laurie Strode and the relationship between the two of them for a very long time," Curtis said. "I don't understand it. I really don't. But I'm grateful to them, because without them I really wouldn't have a career."

"I can't really explain it except clearly it has sort of touched a cord again and that's great," she added.

For Curtis, the star-studded red carpet Hollywood premiere for this slasher flick was a far cry from how the original film was launched four decades ago. According to the actress, when the first Halloween was released, there wasn't any fanfare at all.

"You know, we didn't have a premiere for Halloween. It was made for nothing and it just sort of came out," Curtis said, referring to the movie's shoestring production budget of around $300,000. "There was nothing! I think we had a party at my house or something."

Four decades later, the budget has certainly gone up. This time around, the filmmakers had around $10 million to work with, which is still relatively modest for a tentpole horror production.

As for Curtis, she's still enjoying her role as one of the most iconic scream queens in show business, and the celebrated star -- and two-time Golden Globe winner -- had some sage words of wisdom and advice for other young actors looking to break into the business.

"Every job I've ever gotten, I didn't expect to get, then I got and I did the best I could," Curtis reflected. "It's really that simple. Suit up, show up, be early, stay late, say 'please' and 'thank you,' and bring cookies."

Watch Laurie Strode's final face-off against the iconic murder machine Michael Myers when Halloween hits theaters Oct. 19.