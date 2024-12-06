Jamie Foxx says he was in a coma, 'on the brink of death' during mysterious health scare: insider

Jamie Foxx will be addressing his mysterious health scare from last year in his upcoming special, "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..."

The Netflix special, filmed in Atlanta in October, featured a live audience. One audience member, Demecos Chambers, told Fox News Digital Foxx's medical scare that rocked headlines in April 2023 was a serious situation.

Chambers said Foxx described that he was "on the brink of death" after passing out and going into a coma that lasted several weeks.

"His health was failing terribly bad, like Jamie was on the brink of death. His vitals were all down. Everything was going down. It got to the point where the doctors and everybody was telling the family like, 'Look, he might not make it to pull out of this,’" Chambers told Fox News Digital.

At the time of the medical scare, Foxx was in Georgia working alongside Cameron Diaz for the upcoming Netflix film, "Back in Action."

"It was life-threatening, and it didn't relate to anything with drugs. And it was serious. I don't want to spoil it for everyone, but I do want to say that it was something that, literally he talks about the experience of when he was working on set in Atlanta, passed out, he woke up and thought he was like, ‘Oh, I just, you know, blacked out or just blacked out for a minute and woke up.'

"But he's like he woke up in a hospital bed … like, ‘Wow, I must be here for a couple hours.’ They was like, 'No Jamie, you've been here for weeks. You were in a coma," Chambers said.

Chambers said one of Foxx's daughters visited Foxx while he was in a coma and strummed a guitar for him. The actor is father to Corinne and Anelise.

"And it was getting to a point where, so his daughter started coming in to the hospital and playing this song on his guitar. That's like this cherished song between him and her.

"And ever since she started doing that, his vitals and everything started to pick up while he's in his coma. So, the doctors can't explain. Nobody can explain what's going on. And even the daughter isn't really cognizant [of] what's going on. She's just there to support her dad in a way that she knows fit. And, so, they're saying the more she plays, the better and better he starts to recover from this coma until finally he wakes up," Chambers said, without revealing which daughter he was referring to.

Chambers said Foxx told the audience that doctors informed him he had a "30% likelihood of surviving." Chambers also shared that Foxx brought out the medical staff and the rehabilitation staff at the end of the show.

Chambers explained the since-deleted selfie Foxx uploaded to social media of himself in the hospital. According to the event attendee, Foxx uploaded the "pale" looking selfie to assure fans he was OK.

"So, he decided, while being in his induced drugged up state in the hospital, he decided to go into the hospital bathroom and take a selfie and post a selfie," Chambers said.

"So, he posted a selfie. He's really looking pale. You know, he's on all these drugs and everything, and he posted online, like, ‘Hey guys, I’m fine.' And he looks like a very, very pale version of himself. And everybody's like, 'Oh my God, they cloned Jamie Fox. He's White now,'" he joked.

Although Foxx is recounting a very serious medical scare, Chambers noted that some of the Netflix special is funny.

"So, he talks about that story. And so the whole thing is like it's really it is a very heartfelt, very serious, very funny story. But, at the same time, it shows how even much of a comedian life can be," he said.

Netflix had no comment for Fox News Digital. Foxx's representatives did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In October, Foxx took the stage for the first time since his health scare for "One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx."

"God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta, Georgia," the "Django Unchained" actor wrote on Instagram .

"When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most…"

The Oscar-winning actor chatted with concerned fans in July outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, where he attempted to provide answers about what happened when he had a "medical complication."

"Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil," Foxx said before snapping his fingers. "I was gone for 20 days.

"I don't remember anything," Jamie told the fans at the restaurant. "So they told me — I'm in Atlanta — they told me, my sister and my daughter, they took me to the first doctor and they said … ‘Nah,’ gave me a cortisone shot.

"The next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there.' I won't say it on camera. I won't say it on camera. But it was," Foxx said as he nodded his head in deep thought.

Corinne Foxx revealed April 12, 2023, that her father was recovering from a medical complication .

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote on social media at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.