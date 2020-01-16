Jamie Foxx confirms mile-high-club status, jokes he's been drunk since his birthday: ‘I’m like DiCaprio’

Jamie Foxx has no shame in his game.

The multifaceted performer joined Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday and shared quite a bit about his personal life during the host’s “Burning Questions” segment, all but confirming that he is a card-carrying member of the mile-high club.

“Am I member of the mile-high club? … That means you get high when you're in the plane? Yes, I smoke. I smoke it up!” Foxx quipped before admitting, “Yes, I am.”

KATE BECKINSALE SHOOTS DOWN JAMIE FOXX DATING RUMORS

When the 52-year-old actor, comedian and singer was pressed by DeGeneres about the last time he “partied all night long,” Foxx didn’t hold back, telling the host, 61, "The party is actually still ongoing!"

"I am still at the party,” he said. “I partied all night long. My birthday was Dec. 13. I have been sleepy and slightly drunk since Dec. 13. Every night. I'm like Leonardo DiCaprio."

When DeGeneres asked the “Beat Shazam” co-host which celebrity throws the best parties other than him, Foxx answered without pause: Sean "Diddy" Combs easily throws the best shindigs in the business.

JAMIE FOXX SAYS DIRECTOR ONCE CALLED HIM 'HORRIBLE,' KICKED HIM 'THE F--K' OUT

Foxx was seen at multiple bashes around the time of his birthday as he also attended pal Combs’ 50th birthday celebration on Dec. 14, which was also an extension of Combs’ original birthday on Nov. 4.

DeGeneres then turned the game to Foxx’s dating life, and the longtime bachelor utilized every ounce of media training to move and shake away from her question about the perfect date.

"Oh, man. Reading scriptures,” he said “Just trying to get closer to the Lord. Hallelujah, Lord Jesus. Trying to be faith tonight, will you save me, Lord Jesus."

The “In Living Color” alum also revealed to DeGeneres the secret behind how he manages to embarrass his co-host daughter Corinne Foxx, 25, and daughter Anelise Bishop, 11.

JAMIE FOXX OPENS UP ABOUT HIS LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIP WITH KATIE HOLMES: REPORT

"I don't wear underwear all the time. It's not a bad thing, I'm a natural person," he said.

"And so, sometimes when I'm working on stuff, my kids … Okay, let's just go to something else,” Foxx responded after hearing the audience’s reaction to his shocking tidbit. “You guys have a look of horror on your face."

DeGeneres quipped, "Yeah, 'cause no kid wants to see their dad walking around with no underwear!"

The “Just Mercy” star jested, "I know, I know. I'm just trying to be truthful and honest, and I'm being persecuted for it!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foxx and girlfriend Katie Holmes reportedly split in August 2019, after six years of dating. At the time, reports said it was Holmes, 41, who broke off the relationship with an insider telling People magazine at the time that the former pair's union “ran its course.”

“This industry is very tough on relationships," the source said.

"Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being," added the insider. "They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter."