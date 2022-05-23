Jamie Foxx all smiles in Cannes with mystery blonde during getaway on French Riviera

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jamie Foxx took a break from a busy schedule to fit in a vacation right in the resort town of Cannes where many of his Hollywood peers are taking the region’s international film festival on the French Riviera.

The 54-year-old actor was spotted by photographers catching waves and sun rays with a mystery woman aboard a luxury yacht and on a speeding Jet Ski as she wrapped herself around his waist for safety.

Another image saw the two get close while on the vessel. At one point, Foxx appeared to lock lips with the blonde, who was donning a red bikini top. Foxx was seen in a white shirt and shorts along with a black cap, which he sported backward.

The "Beat Shazam" co-host also shared some visuals to his Instagram Stories. His daughter Corinne Foxx, 28, also made the trip.

"Sud de la France," Foxx said in his Stories, which roughly translates to "South of France."

Foxx and actress Katie Holmes split in August 2019 after six years together.

Reports at the time said it was Holmes, 43, who broke off the relationship with an insider telling People magazine at the time that the former pair's union "ran its course."

"This industry is very tough on relationships," the source said.

"Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being," added the insider. "They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter."

A rep for Foxx did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.