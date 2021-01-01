Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, stuns in tiny blue bikini: 'I welcome you 2021'

Jada Pinkett Smith is showing off her figure.

The 49-year-old "Red Table Talk" hostess prepared to ring in the new year by sharing a stunning bikini selfie on Instagram on Thursday.

In the pic, Smith soaks up some sun near a pier on a beach while donning a blue and pink bikini, paired with a pair of gold necklaces and matching bracelets.

Also on full display in the photo: The actress' toned figure.

"I welcome you 2021 with open arms," wrote the "Girls Trip" star in the caption. "I have no expectations. I’m going to be still and grateful."

She completed her message with a string of emojis including sparkles and a red heart.

Fans couldn't get enough of the shot and offered plenty of praise in the comment section.

"Beautiful!!!" said a follower.

"You don’t age!" another insisted.

A third added: "Soooo amazing"

Yet another compared her to "fine wine."

The star has met a great deal of success this year on "Red Table Talk," which she co-hosts with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith.

Recently, the trio spoke with Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli about their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Banfield-Jones, however, wasn't too impressed with the conversation, later opening up on the "Keep It" podcast about the experience.

"It was frustrating, but at the end of the day, I felt like people understood how I felt," Banfield-Norris told the program.

Banfield-Norris commended Giannulli for "handling the situation well," but Banfield-Norris added "there were some things" that she felt were a "little frustrating" on the part of the young star.

"I felt like as a 21-year-old young adult, that she needed to be way more aware of what’s going on in the world, and that was a little frustrating," the nurse said. "I heard people make comments, like, 'Well, kids don’t watch the news.' Please. The news on TV is not the only place where you understand what’s going on with the world and if you think that then you’re old! Because young people are not relying on the news — my generation is not relying on the news. I'm on my phone, on social media all the time."

