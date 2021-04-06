Irina Shayk sizzles in sheer bodysuit as she shares photos from fashion week fittings

Irina Shayk isn't shy on social media.

The 35-year-old supermodel shared a series of NSFW photos from her fitting for Mugler's Spring/Summer 2021 virtual show.

Shayk donned a sheer black thong bodysuit that featured fabric placed in very strategic places. "Fittingzzz @muglerofficial 🖤," she captioned the pics.

The runway show was presented as a short film since the pandemic is still limiting travel and social gatherings.

Also featured on the catwalk were fellow model Bella Hadid, "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer, and "Pose" star Dominique Jackson.

Shayk's famous friends commented on the Russian beauty's post. Model-actress Brooklyn Decker wrote, "My God," while model Lily Aldridge commented with six flame emojis.

Designer Marc Jacobs wrote, "Woah," while model/actress/designer Emily Ratajkowski said, "Omg with [queen emoji]."

Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader said he was inspired by the hope of better days ahead.

"I think everyone is just dying to get out, so I wanted to give people clothes that make them dream of that possibility, and to prepare them for when they actually can do something," Cadwallader told Vogue UK.

Shayk is also a proud mom and shares her three-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, with ex Bradley Cooper. They dated between 2015 until 2019.

She recently told Elle magazine's digital edition, "I never understood the term co-parenting... When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad."

"Co-parenting is parenting," she added and called Cooper "the most amazing dad."