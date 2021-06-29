Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Style
Published

Irina Shayk poses topless in sizzling bikini to model shoe designs

The model and rapper Kanye West were recently spotted vacationing in Paris, France

By Nya u00c9tienne | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Leave it to Kanye West’s leading lady to Shayk up our Instagram feeds with some sexy snaps.

Irina Shayk is never one to shy away from a topless Instagram shoot, so it comes as no surprise that she put on quite the show to promote her collaboration with shoe designer Tamara Mellon.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old supermodel styled her yellow "Sun Valley" sandals ($695) with a barely-there bikini bottom in a similar shade, crouching on the beach while covering her chest with her hands.

The stacked-heel shoes feature buckled straps that crisscross across the front.

HOW IRINA SHAYK, KANYE WEST BECAME AN ITEM: REPORT

Irina Shayk has a new shoe collaboration. 

Irina Shayk has a new shoe collaboration.  (Getty)

Shayk followed up with another post on Monday, modeling another stringy bikini bottom — this time a white thong — with her slouchy beige "Escape" boots ($895).

INSIDE KANYE WEST AND IRINA SHAYK’S DECADE-LONG FASHION RELATIONSHIP

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, who chose the catwalker to front his 2019 beauty campaign, commented "Shayk Shack," in an apparent ode to his BFF’s buns.

Many fans couldn’t help but address the star’s on-again romance with West, 44. "Kanye is one lucky man," one wrote, while another opined, "Way better than Kim" — a reference, of course, to the rapper’s reality-superstar ex.

KANYE WEST SPOTTED IN FRANCE WITH MODEL IRINA SHAYK: REPORT

Shayk was also seen wearing the "Escape" boots while out and about with daughter Lea de Seine, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper, in New York City earlier this month.

For more from Page Six, click here.

On Our Radar