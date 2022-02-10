Inside Super Bowl 2022’s hottest, star-studded parties: Halsey delivers in first performance in two years

Get ready to party!

Los Angeles has become the backdrop for anything and everything related to the big game on Super Sunday, and Fox News Digital has your inside access to all the hottest parties being hosted by a who’s who of athletes, influencers and Hollywood heavyweights.

We’re canvassing an entire city’s slate of events, and you can be sure to grab first-hand insights and behind-the-scenes accounts right here from the moment the action starts.

Halsey performs for the first time since giving birth

Night one of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival went down in a big way at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles and first featured a performance from Machine Gun Kelly, 31, who played to a packed house while mellowing out with his cannabis strain of choice.

During his set, the fiancé of Megan Fox, 35, performed "Tickets to My Downfall," "Nothing Inside" and even played "Misery Business" by Paramore along with a few other hits from his growing catalog. The crowd also enjoyed a cameo from rapper Trippie Redd.

Meanwhile, Halsey delivered a show-stopping ensemble which they admitted was a big deal for them as Thursday night saw the recent mother perform on stage for the first time in two years.

"I went out and had a whole a-- baby," the 27-year-old bellowed to a packed arena. "I dropped another album. I dropped a movie. I broke my foot, and I’m still jumping for you guys."

While Halsey quipped to the LA crowd in attendance she wanted to deliver something they could be happy about – a subtle shot at a struggling Lakers team that continues on a downward spiral -- the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, admitted to that they were "really, really nervous to play tonight."

Halsey rocked the stage with performances of "Nightmare," "You Asked for This," "You Should Be Sad," "Graveyard," "Bad at Love" and a number of other fan favorites.

"It’s been a very long time, and I’m so, so happy that we can all be together celebrating live music," Halsey lamented to the crowd. "I wasn’t sure when we would be able to do this again."

"So over the summer I put out my fourth album, which is insane, because I didn’t think they were going to let me do this for this long," they continued. "I wrote it when I was pregnant, which is f--king crazy. Can you believe a baby came out of here? Giving birth is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done in my f--king life."

Former President Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman gets real about her time in the White House

Just up the road in Hollywood, a number of attendees were on scene at the "Babes and Ballers Big Game Party," an event hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and featuring a DJ set by rapper and entertainer Lil Jon.

At the event, which was held at Academy LA, Fox News Digital spoke with reality star and former political aide to former President Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman, and she didn’t hold back in reflecting on her time working in the White House under the "Apprentice" creator.

"You know what I learned – as African Americans, if we're not at the table, we're on the menu," the author said when asked if she had any qualms about working in the highest office. "I needed to be at that table. I needed to take the bumps and the bruises, but I also needed to make sure I got out of there."