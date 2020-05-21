'In the House' star Maia Campbell arrested during street racing raid: reports

Maia Campbell, star of 1990s sitcom "In the House," has been arrested, according to multiple reports.

Campbell was one of 44 people who were arrested at an illegal street race in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, per 11Alive, citing police records.

The 43-year-old actress was arrested and charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Wednesday, also citing police records.

Atlanta police said they also issued 114 tickets over the weekend for offenses related to illegal street racing. Authorities didn't elaborate on the charge against Campbell.

Racers have been particularly noticeable in Atlanta since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with less traffic giving them more room to speed along Georgia’s roads and freeways. But the activities, including some widely circulated videos, drew the attention of police.

Campbell is best known for her role as Tiffany Warren in the comedy "In the House" alongside LL Cool J and Alfonso Ribeiro. The show ran from 1995 to1999. Her most recent role was in 2017's "Doctor Impostor."

In recent years, Campbell was the subject of headlines regarding substance abuse and bipolar disorder. In 2012, she appeared on the OWN channel show “Iyanla: Fix My Life" to discuss her issues.

In 2017, LL Cool J, the rapper and actor whose real is James Todd Smith, asked his social media followers to help find Campbell after a disturbing video surfaced that appeared to show Campbell allegedly asking a man at an Atlanta gas station for drugs.

In a video shared online, Campbell subsequently declined Smith's help.

After the video made its way online, Smith tweeted: "You can't help someone who doesn't want your help."

Reps for Campbell did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. It wasn't immediately known if Campbell had an attorney who could comment for her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.