Ice Cube reveals Joe Biden's administration wants to meet about his Contract with Black America

Ice Cube is reportedly going to meet with Joe Biden’s administration to further his Contract with Black Americans.

The rapper and actor has been pushing a contract he developed with several experts asking for politicians to back changes to things like banking, policing and more that he believes will have a direct, immediate and positive impact on the Black community in America. Cube was previously criticized for working with the Trump administration but noted at the time that he plans to work with both sides of the aisle to push his agenda.

Cube sat down for an interview with Ryan Cameron for his radio show "Majic ATL" Wednesday where he revealed that the Biden administration made good on its promise to work with Cube after the election. Unfortunately, he didn’t have many details about the meeting as he and the White House are still in the planning stages. However, he notes that he hopes it will happen within the month. The star's plan is to make the chat a face-to-face meeting so he can bring experts into the conversation.

In his "Contract with Black America," Ice Cube asks politicians for banking, police and prison reform, elimination of all Confederate statues, federal funding of "baby bonds" starting with $1,000 at birth, among other reforms such as reparations to support the Black community in order to earn the "support of the Black vote."

"Whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House, they're still not looking at our agenda in the right way," he told the host. "So it doesn't matter. We still have to get them to acknowledge and remedy our situation in the right way."

Cube spoke to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah prior to the election about the backlash he faced for working with the Trump administration.

"I put out a plan, both campaigns wanted to talk to me about it, and I was eager to talk to both campaigns. I’m done playing this politic game, joining sides," he told the host at the time. "To me, that doesn’t get the job done. You know, what gets the job done is to try to make a deal with whoever is in power and hopefully they see what we're going through."

Ice Cube previously explained in a tweet that Democrats told him they’d address his plans after the election, which appears to be happening. Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with the rapper and actor for three hours about his plans for the future prior to Biden taking office.