British comedian Ian Cognito, 60, dies during stand-up act on stage

British comedian Ian Cognito died while performing his stand-up show on Thursday in Bicester, England, Fox News has learned. He was 60.

Compere Andrew Bird, the owner of the venue Lonely Wolf Comedy Club, where Cognito was performing confirmed his death to Fox News on Friday.

According to the BBC, who was first to report the news of Cognito's death, the comedian collapsed during his performance and was pronounced dead at the scene.