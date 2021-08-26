'I Dream of Jeanie' star Barbara Eden reflects on her 30-year marriage: 'You have to like each other a lot'

Third time’s the charm for Barbara Eden.



The "I Dream of Jeannie" star has enjoyed a "happy" relationship with her third husband, architect Jon Eicholtz. The pair tied the knot in 1991.



The actress recently told Closer Weekly that the secret behind their blissful union is making compromises.



"I think you have to like each other a lot," the 90-year-old told the outlet. "No, you really do."

According to the outlet, Eden doesn’t mind doing fun activities with her beau like "watch sports" because she "adores" him.

"You don’t necessarily have to like the same things," she explained. "Because we certainly don’t. I don’t play golf. I don’t like to watch baseball… and he loves to watch the Angels. But I do because I love him. And I like him. So I’ll watch with him."



Eden also noted that Eicholtz supports her Hollywood career, which keeps her on the road frequently.



"I find that it’s just great because he likes what I do," said Eden. "He likes me doing it. I think I’m really lucky to have a happy marriage."

Back in February 2020, Eden told the outlet that she believed she had discovered the secret behind her lasting marriage.



"You should walk in the other person’s shoes if you’re having a little problem," the star said at the time. "Try to see their side of it. It’s not easy! But try."

"You’ve got to be true to yourself — don’t try to be anyone else," Eden continued. "The wonderful thing is we’re all different. At the beginning of my career I said, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be taller or prettier than I am.’ That’s silly! You’re treading water — you’re not making headway with what you are."



And Eden has always been thankful to have a supportive partner. As someone who is constantly on the go pursuing her passions, she’s grateful to have someone like Eicholtz cheering her on.

Back in 2017, Eden told Fox News that throughout her decades-long career, she has never felt typecast because of her success starring as a 2,000-year-old genie in the beloved ‘60s sitcom.



"No, I didn’t, I really didn’t," said Eden at the time. "Because after I did ‘I Dream of Jeannie,' I did at least two other television shows. And I don’t know how many television movies playing entirely different kinds of people. I was so busy… So, I didn’t feel that I was ever typecast. In fact, I wasn’t. ‘Jeannie’ just so happens to be the one people remember and that’s all right with me. She’s easy to live with. I really like her.