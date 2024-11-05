Hugh Grant movie slams AI; director warns 'it might kill us all'

Hugh Grant’s new film, "Heretic," has an unexpected announcement about artificial intelligence in the final credits.

Variety reported there is a message that says, "No generative AI was used in the making of this film."

The film's directors, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, made their feelings about the technology clear in comments with the outlet.

"We have no illusions that when people watch ‘Heretic’ they’re going to go, ‘Wait, did they use generative AI?'" Woods said. "It doesn’t feel like that at all, but it was important for us to put that out there because we think it’s something people need to start talking about."

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

"Heretic" is not a special effects heavy film. It focuses on Grant’s mysterious character trapping two young Mormon missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) in his home for a series of dangerous tests of faith.

Woods added that generative AI is "an algorithm jumbling a bunch of s--- together and then spitting it out as art. It’s not human, and it’s borderline theft on some level.

"I think this idea that an algorithm can just scrape all of human history and art off the internet, repackage it, regurgitate it, spit it out and somebody else can use that to create profit … I don’t know why that’s legal.

"It’s important for people to start talking about the need for human intersection in art, business and every facet of this life, because we’re on the precipice of every job on planet Earth being replaced overnight. It’s going to happen so fast. And it’s easy for it to happen in the arts. We’re in a business that is exceptionally greedy. Decisions are made for the bottom line and not for the good of the artistic process."

"It’s amazing we could create that technology. Now let’s bury it underground with nuclear warheads, cause it might kill us all." — "Heretic" co-director Bryan Woods

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. WON'T LET AI RECREATE HIS LIKENESS IN HOLLYWOOD: 'I INTEND TO SUE'

Woods had a final comment on AI, calling it "an amazing technology."

"Beautiful things will come of it, and it’s jaw-dropping. What is being created with generative AI and video … it’s amazing we could create that technology. Now let’s bury it underground with nuclear warheads, cause it might kill us all."

His co-director, Beck, told Variety they were happy A24 allowed them to include the note in the credits.

"As far as we’re aware, they’re absolutely fine with it," he said, adding that the studio is "incredibly artist-friendly."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We are in a time where I feel like, creatively, we’re in one of the big ethical battles, and the race is already ahead of us," Beck added.

"The importance is to have these conversations before they force things in, just because it makes sense from a corporate structure. It’s incredibly dangerous. If there’s not people to throttle it, we’re going to find ourselves in five to ten years in a very dangerous situation."

Generative AI has already been used in a few films this year, sparking controversy among Hollywood and fans.

The horror movie "Late Night with the Devil" used a handful of AI-generated cutaway graphics for the fictional talk show in the film, which the writers and directors, Colin and Cameron Cairnes, defended after some moviegoers threatened to boycott it earlier this year.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In a statement to Variety, they said, "In conjunction with our amazing graphics and production design team, all of whom worked tirelessly to give this film the '70s aesthetic we had always imagined, we experimented with AI for three still images, which we edited further and ultimately appear as very brief interstitials in the film.

"If there’s not people to throttle it, we’re going to find ourselves in five to ten years in a very dangerous situation." — "Heretic" co-director Scott Beck

"We feel incredibly fortunate to have had such a talented and passionate cast, crew and producing team go above and beyond to help bring this film to life. We can’t wait for everyone to see it for themselves this weekend."

The film "Civil War," also from A24, the studio behind "Heretic," was blasted by critics online for its seemingly AI-generated promotional images shared on the film’s social media pages earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The photos depicted scenes not featured in the film and also had certain details common in AI-generated images, such as inaccurately depicting a landmark or showing a car with three doors on one side. In one image, Chicago’s Marina Towers were on opposite sides of the river.