'Civil War' star Kirsten Dunst finds it 'shocking' America has to choose between Biden and Trump again

Kirsten Dunst is starring in the new movie "Civil War" about a conflict between two armed factions of the U.S. that is expected to cause a stir in Hollywood and the media.

But, outside of her fictional movie, Dunst weighed in on the divided politics of America in an interview with Variety where she warned that "everything is broken," blaming the state of the country largely on the media.

"Media really stokes it big time," she said. "The media is forcing us to choose a side. Everything’s a lot more complicated than that."

Dunst is a onetime Bernie Sanders supporter, but said she is "gonna vote for Biden," according to Variety. "That’s my only option. Right?"

AMERICA 'UNRECOGNIZABLE' AND ON THE BRINK OF COLLAPSE, EXPERTS WARN: 'TURNING ON OUR OWN LEGACY'

But she said she isn't excited by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as candidates and expressed disappointment that former Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke didn’t do better in the 2020 presidential primary.

"It’s just shocking that we’re in this position again," she said. "It’s just money, money, money, money, money. Everything is broken. Everything needs to be fixed."

Dunst, along with co-star Nick Offerman, both claim the film isn't about Trump and the real-world political divide.

"So, do you believe that it’s not political? I mean … it’s an anti war film," Dunst asked in her interview with Variety. "This movie, after you see it, you want to talk about it for a while with people. And I think any movie that does that is incredible."

"It feels fictitious to me," she said of Offerman's character as president. "I don’t want to compare because that’s the antithesis of the film. It’s just a fascist president. But I didn’t think about Nick’s character being any certain political figure. I just thought this is this president, in this world, who will not abide by the Constitution and democracy."

Regarding religion, Dunst was open about her faith.

WOKENESS IS PUTTING COMPANIES LIKE DISNEY IN ‘TURMOIL,' HIGHLIGHTS HOLLYWOOD'S POLITICS PROBLEM, AUTHOR WARNS

"I did have both my children baptized because I love the tradition," she said. "I believe in God."

Dunst also discussed how she was able to avoid, for the most part, the "predatory side" of Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

"I was only able to avoid that predatory side of the business because wherever I went, my mother was literally always right there," she told The Telegraph of her protective mother, Inez.

But she recalled an instance at the age of 16 when she was subject to an uncomfortable question asked by an unnamed director.

HOLLYWOOD MOGULS, BILLIONAIRES FLOOD BIDEN'S VICTORY FUND WITH SIX-FIGURE DONATIONS

"A male director had me in his office, by myself, and was asking me about this movie he wanted me for, and then, completely out of the blue, asked me this inappropriate question," she said.

"Honestly, I’m not even sure he’s still working anymore," she said, declining to name the individual or expand on his commentary. "It’s not something I like to reflect on."

"But I will say what he said was nothing to do with acting," she added. "And it wasn’t that what he said was just ‘a bit off,’ It was totally improper. And I remember sitting there and knowing that something was wrong, but with no idea what I should do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Gabriel Hays and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.