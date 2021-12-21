Howie Mandel stopped daughter from tattooing NSFW joke on her foot

Even though Howie Mandel's daughters are grown, he's still their parent.

While guest-hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Monday, the 66-year-old revealed he stopped one of his daughters from getting a NSFW tattoo.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge told guest Mel C that one of his girls "wanted a tattoo of a camel on her toe."

He teased, "I said, ‘That’s a funny joke'" but put the kibosh on it.

The English singer who's best known for being one of the Spice Girls revealed she has a "love-hate" relationship with a few of her own tattoos.

"Now I understand my parents when I first talked to them about me getting tattoos, because my dad was so against the idea," she said.

Mel C reasoned, "Now I see my daughter [Scarlet, 12] — and obviously you have a child and they’re so unblemished, they’re perfect — and I said, ‘Don’t you dare put anything on your skin.'"

Mandel shares Jackie, 37, and Riley, 29, with his wife Terry whom he married in 1980. The couple also shares a son named Alex.

The comedian's key to his long-lasting marriage seems to be spending some time apart. Mandel told the Anchorage Daily News in 2019, "She says what makes it work is sometimes I’ll go to Alaska and she doesn’t. I’ll go to Miami and she’s not there, or I’ll go to New York and she’s not there. She says that whenever I’m away, she seems to love me more."

He also credits his family for helping him learn to live with his anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder which was exacerbated by the pandemic.

"I try to anchor myself. I have a beautiful family and I love what I do. But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression I can't get out of," Mandel told People magazine.

"There isn't a waking moment of my life when 'we could die' doesn't come into my psyche," he admitted. "But the solace I would get would be the fact that everybody around me was okay. It's good to latch onto okay. But [during the pandemic] the whole world was not okay. And it was absolute hell."