'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin still doesn't know how to drive, learned to do laundry in his 30s

"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin did not have to learn a few necessities growing up.

Culkin's fiancée, Brenda Song, taught the star how to do his laundry eight years ago when they started dating.

"Mac is a very unique human," Song said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

"Being the most famous child actor in the world, he lived and grew up in hotels. He had just never really done laundry."

MACAULAY CULKIN FROM ‘HOME ALONE’ TO HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

Song initially was "shooketh" when she learned Culkin didn't know how to do laundry but eventually found teaching him how to do it to be "funny."

"Being the most famous child actor in the world, he lived and grew up in hotels. He had just never really done laundry." — Brenda Song

Culkin's lack of knowledge about everyday tasks doesn't stop there. Song said he "still doesn't know how to drive."

"I took him out to drive in our neighborhood — I was terrified," she said. "This 44-year-old man driving for the first time? I was like, 'Nope!'"

On "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Song said Culkin gave her "behind-the-scenes stories" of "Home Alone," which altered how she viewed the classic movie.

"Christmastime came around, and it's a tradition. I've always watched ‘Home Alone’ every Christmas," Song shared. "He hadn't seen the movie in almost a decade — he didn't want to watch it — and I forced it. I was like, 'We have to.'

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We started watching it. And he started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories. And I was like, 'Stop. Stop. You're ruining it for me,'" she said.

"The movie holds such a special place in obviously so many people's hearts. It's just hard for me, that's all."

Song and Culkin first met in 2014 at mutual friend Seth Green's house. They began seeing each other romantically in 2017.

They now share two children, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2.

"I thought he was gonna be my BFF, and then I was like, ‘Oh wait, I kinda have a crush on him,'" Song said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" March 10.

"I thought I was gonna have my first fling, and that fling has turned into almost eight years and two kids."

On the "Mythical Kitchen" YouTube show, Song admitted, "Mac is unapologetically Mac. And it's one of the things I love very much about him."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Culkin began acting as a child in the 1980s. At the age of 14, Culkin emancipated himself from his parents. At the time, the actor claimed his father had mismanaged the money from his early movies and abused him.

"Our 1994 divorce was one of the best things that's ever happened as it led to me leaving the industry," Culkin said on Marc Maron's podcast in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wanted to take a break for a while, and, eventually, I was like, 'I'm done guys. Hope you all made your money because there is no more coming from me.'"