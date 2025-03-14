Expand / Collapse search
'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin still doesn't know how to drive, learned to do laundry in his 30s

Brenda Song taught the star how to do his laundry as an adult

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin reflects on child stardom at Walk of Fame ceremony Video

‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin reflects on child stardom at Walk of Fame ceremony

‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin shares his thoughts on child stardom after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin did not have to learn a few necessities growing up.

Culkin's fiancée, Brenda Song, taught the star how to do his laundry eight years ago when they started dating.

"Mac is a very unique human," Song said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

macaulay culkin home alone then and now

"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin still doesn't know how to drive and learned how to do his laundry in his 30s. (Getty Images/Everett Collection)

"Being the most famous child actor in the world, he lived and grew up in hotels. He had just never really done laundry."

MACAULAY CULKIN FROM ‘HOME ALONE’ TO HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

Song initially was "shooketh" when she learned Culkin didn't know how to do laundry but eventually found teaching him how to do it to be "funny."

Culkin's lack of knowledge about everyday tasks doesn't stop there. Song said he "still doesn't know how to drive." 

"I took him out to drive in our neighborhood — I was terrified," she said. "This 44-year-old man driving for the first time? I was like, 'Nope!'"

On "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Song said Culkin gave her "behind-the-scenes stories" of "Home Alone," which altered how she viewed the classic movie. 

"Christmastime came around, and it's a tradition. I've always watched ‘Home Alone’ every Christmas," Song shared. "He hadn't seen the movie in almost a decade — he didn't want to watch it — and I forced it. I was like, 'We have to.'

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

Brenda Song taught Macaulay Culkin how to do his laundry when they started dating. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer)

"We started watching it. And he started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories. And I was like, 'Stop. Stop. You're ruining it for me,'" she said.

"The movie holds such a special place in obviously so many people's hearts. It's just hard for me, that's all."

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda song on a red carpet

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song share two children.  (Getty Images)

Song and Culkin first met in 2014 at mutual friend Seth Green's house. They began seeing each other romantically in 2017. 

They now share two children, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2.

"I thought he was gonna be my BFF, and then I was like, ‘Oh wait, I kinda have a crush on him,'" Song said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" March 10. 

"I thought I was gonna have my first fling, and that fling has turned into almost eight years and two kids."

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song kiss

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin first met in 2014 but were linked romantically in 2017. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer)

On the "Mythical Kitchen" YouTube show, Song admitted, "Mac is unapologetically Mac. And it's one of the things I love very much about him."

Culkin began acting as a child in the 1980s. At the age of 14, Culkin emancipated himself from his parents. At the time, the actor claimed his father had mismanaged the money from his early movies and abused him.

Home Alone character

Macaulay Culkin rose to fame as a child star in "Home Alone." (Time Life Pictures/DMI/The Life Picture Collection via Getty Images)

"Our 1994 divorce was one of the best things that's ever happened as it led to me leaving the industry," Culkin said on Marc Maron's podcast in 2018. 

"I wanted to take a break for a while, and, eventually, I was like, 'I'm done guys. Hope you all made your money because there is no more coming from me.'"

