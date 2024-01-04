Hollywood execs warn AI steals jobs but can’t do job of true artists: ‘I want to work with human beings’

With the writers and actors strikes in the past and a new year just beginning, Hollywood executives are still pondering the future of artificial intelligence in entertainment.

In a roundtable interview with the Los Angeles Times, several executives weighed in with their concerns about the technology.

Jonathan Glickman, founder and CEO of Panoramic Media Co., said that at the moment "I don’t think it’s really going to affect the writing process very much for the near future, just because the quality is so far below anything that an audience would stand for."

However, while creativity may be hard to duplicate, certain behind-the-scenes jobs that are somewhere between technical and creative could be affected.

"The one thing that I’m seeing that’s disturbing in terms of job creation is you can now feed a script into the ChatGPT and get coverage of it immediately. Synopsis. They actually do comments. That’s a job that used to go to an up-and-coming kid who is going to learn how to analyze material," Glickman said.

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, also expressed concern about people losing out on learning opportunities.

"As an animation studio, I just think it’s important we protect the artists and the art form as long as we can," Register said. "Because I think we should give jobs to people who really do that and so they can get their entry-level experience."

He also noted, "Animation’s a visual medium. But so far, I haven’t seen anything AI can do visually that an artist doesn’t do better, currently."

Nicole Brown, president of TriStar Pictures, highlighted what brings most audiences to watch entertainment.

"I mean, movies are about someone’s experience, someone’s perspective, someone’s vision. So, even though there was a lot of discussion about AI during strikes, as someone building content, I want to work with human beings," she said.

Partner and co-head of talent at United Talent Agency Chris Hart agreed, saying, "As an agent, we’re in the business of protecting our artists — from story editors to famous actors to writers — so to work with people, that’s what I love to do."

And while many have expressed worry and fear about AI and its capabilities affecting Hollywood, others aren’t as worried.

"America’s Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel told Fox News Digital in September 2023, "I am embracing AI. I have AI in my office."

He continued, "I work with a company that is creating a proton … they’re a hologram company that does it. And I love the ability to do more things than I can do and be in more places than I can be with the use of technology."

The comedian does want some regulation when it comes to AI, though.

"I think as long as we have the right to kind of own and profit off of images and material that we have either prompted or looks like us, then there is no problem with AI," he said.

Jack Black told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023 that he isn’t "doom and gloom" about the future of AI.

"It’s so new that it’s hard to really say what the future holds, but I don’t have all doom and gloom," he told the outlet. "I don’t feel like, ‘Oh no, it’s going to be like "Terminator" where it comes and destroys all the human jobs.’ I’m not convinced about that because I can admit I don’t know, and I’m hoping that it’s going to be a great new world and that it’s going to be a tool that all of us can use to make ourselves better and make the world better."

On the other hand, stars like Justine Bateman are adamant that artificial intelligence should not have its shot.

"I think AI has no place in Hollywood at all. To me, tech should solve problems that humans have," the former "Family Ties" actress and accredited director told Fox News Digital in May.

"Using ChatGPT or any … software that's using AI to write screenplays, using that in place of a writer is not solving a problem. We don't have a lack of writers. We don't have a lack of actors. We don't have a lack of directors. We don't have a lack of talented people."

Artificial intelligence was one of the key issues in negotiations between studios and actors and writers during the 2023 strikes. Both unions ratified new contracts with AI provisions to protect writers’ content and actors’ likenesses that will be in effect until 2026.

Glickman noted there is potential for another strike on the horizon by IATSE, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which includes hundreds of behind-the-scenes positions like art, lighting, props, costuming, and hair and makeup.

"I think we’re in a disruptive period in the country in general, and this is a microcosm," he explained. "I guess the key is communication. I do hope that the blood that was shed for this labor strike period will ultimately make people take the pre-negotiations a lot more seriously to avoid these types of scenarios."