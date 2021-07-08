Hilaria Baldwin calls herself 'multi' cultured following heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin is seemingly reflecting on her recent heritage scandal.

Earlier this year, the yoga guru faced backlash when it was revealed that she was not born in Spain as she previously had claimed to have been. The star, 37, has since apologized.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she shared an image of a child holding up a multicolored painting and said she recently caught up with some family after "nearly two years," which resulted in "a very special experience."

"We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi & very valid. We discussed belonging & how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong," she began in the lengthy caption. "When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that."

Baldwin said that "multi" cultured people feel a need to "explain" themselves as they try "to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you."

"You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts," she continued. "Nothing inside you can truly exist in a segregated environment. It’s not a light switch that cleanly switches on & off-more of a sliding dial that simply shifts through a rainbow of colors."

The star then explained that everyone is allowed to "curate" cultural "expressions" in various ways, which is a "right that each person should have."

Furthermore, she said that people whose life experience differs from another's can "Accept it at face value & move on," "be curious & want to learn" and "connect & find similarities to relate to."

"What they shouldn’t do is devalue. You are valid, worthy & you don’t need to explain or get into the uncomfortable ‘prove it’ conversation," Baldwin asserted. "You don’t owe that to anyone. Just be a good, kind human of this earth."

She expressed hope that an understanding that everyone is unique be normalized and insisted that factors like "culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions [and] political beliefs" are "ALLOWED TO BE FLUID."

"No two of us are completely alike. People will try to find [a] reason to invalidate you, therefore their attacks seem justified in their eyes," she continued. "They can hate, poke fun & shame-because you ‘asked for it’ through your audacity to be you."

The star then reflected on "a very painful experience" of her own that taught her that "many people relate" to such sentiments.

,"… If you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging. We love & accept you, just as you are," Baldwin concluded. "You don’t need to be this and then that, switching, dancing to the beat of someone else’s drum. You can be 100% you all the time. Ebb & flow, in your brilliant fluidity, as your very legitimate you."

