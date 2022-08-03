Expand / Collapse search
Published

Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV's 'Home Town' share feelings about sending oldest daughter to school

HGTV star Erin Napier took to Instagram to express her feelings about sending her oldest daughter Helen to school

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Stars of HGTV's 'Home Town' share DIY renovation tips to boost your home value Video

Stars of HGTV's 'Home Town' share DIY renovation tips to boost your home value

Ben and Erin Napier share tips for the kitchen, bathroom and more.

HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier's oldest daughter is off to school and Erin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her feelings about the milestone. 

The Instagram photo shows a car radio with the song "I Will Remember You" by Sarah McLachlan presented on the screen. 

"Just sitting in the car getting weepy because this was played constantly at events when I graduated high school and Helen is starting school this week and time is flying and I will always remember baby Helen," Erin wrote. "All the other mamas sending infants to school this year please holler at me."

Erin and Ben Napier share two daughters, Helen and Mae. 

Erin and Ben Napier share two daughters, Helen and Mae.  ( Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Erin and Ben have two daughters together, Helen and Mae. The married couple gained popularity after starring on HGTV's "Home Town" where they renovated houses in Laurel, Mississippi. The show was on for six seasons. 

The mother-of-two often shares photos of her daughters on Instagram including pictures of them having summer fun in the pool and their many art projects. 

Erin and Ben starred in the HGTV show "Home Town" and are working on the second season of their spinoff show "Home Town Takeover." 

Erin and Ben starred in the HGTV show "Home Town" and are working on the second season of their spinoff show "Home Town Takeover."  ( Meggan Haller for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

They also starred in their second show "Home Town Takeover" which premiered in May 2021. The show announced its second season, which will come out in 2023 and also will include "Fixer to Fabulous" stars Dave and Jenny Marrs. 

Trending