Henry Winkler says his grandkids keep their distance in driveway while visiting: 'I want only to squeeze them'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Henry Winkler is missing spending time with his grandkids.

The Emmy-winning actor, 74, spoke with PeopleTV about how he's using video conferencing to connect with his loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

Winkler -- who is self-isolating at home with his wife Stacey -- revealed he Zoom conferences every "Sunday with all the children and all the grandchildren."

HENRY WINKLER TWEETS WHILE FISHING, SHOWS OFF GREAT CATCH

"I know that it works, because all of the grandchildren from 2 to 10 stay at the screen the whole time," he said. But besides the video chatting, they also visit him in person but stay in the driveway keeping a safe six-foot distance.

"They drive into the driveway, and we keep a 12- or 14-foot distance," Winkler explained. And while the "Barry" star appreciates the visits, he admitted, "I want only to squeeze them."

Production on the HBO show is currently suspended due to the virus outbreak. "Barry" was about to start shooting its third season but now the future of the series is unclear.

HENRY WINKLER WINS FIRST EMMY AWARD AFTER FOUR DECADES IN SHOWBIZ

Winkler revealed the decision to shut down the set was made just as the cast was beginning to read scripts together at Sony studios. "We're going to shoot, maybe, late summer," he said.

Last week, Winkler and other celebrities, including Idina Menzel and Andy Cohen, gathered virtually for an online seder. The event was free and viewers were encouraged do donate to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund for COVID-19.

'HAPPY DAYS' STAR HENRY WINKLER SAYS RON HOWARD’S ‘FEELINGS WERE HURT’ BY FONZIE’S SUCCESS

Jason Alexander, Fran Drescher, Judith Light, Harvey Fierstein, Ben Platt, and Rachel Brosnahan also joined in with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rabbi David Wolpe of Westwood's Sinai Temple.