Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Heidi Klum hit on social media after posting topless picture while on Italian honeymoon

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
Supermodel Heidi Klum on honeymoon vacation in Italy. (Photo: Instagram)

Supermodel Heidi Klum on honeymoon vacation in Italy. (Photo: Instagram)

Heidi Klum sparked fury from some fans online after she posted a photograph of herself topless while on her honeymoon this past weekend.

The German supermodel, 46, shared a few moments with her new husband Tom Kaulitz, 29, on a private yacht during their Italian getaway. A photograph of Klum topless, however, rubbed some Instagram users the wrong way.

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 20Video

"All I see is WATER,” she captioned along with a picture of herself wrapped in a towel with her chest exposed.

HEIDI KLUM, 46, MARRIES TOM KAULITZ, 29, FOR A SECOND TIME

Some users accused the former “Project Runway” star of having a midlife crisis, while others called her out for potentially embarrassing her children.

"Do you even think about how embarrassing your behavior is for your children I just say bullying and classmates!" user @gittexe commented in German. "I'll give you your luck, but no woman has to stage herself permanently (half)naked in public when she has 4 pubescent children at home."

"ALL I SEE IS MIDLIFE CRISIS," one commenter said.

Klum was also slammed for posting another picture of herself from behind in a bikini, however, some fans were quick to come to her defense.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another commenter praised Klum for "showing what life  in paradise is like." The commenter called Klum "agelessly beautiful" and said those making the negative comments were missing the point.

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Digital Editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.