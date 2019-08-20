Heidi Klum hit on social media after posting topless picture while on Italian honeymoon

Heidi Klum sparked fury from some fans online after she posted a photograph of herself topless while on her honeymoon this past weekend.

The German supermodel, 46, shared a few moments with her new husband Tom Kaulitz, 29, on a private yacht during their Italian getaway. A photograph of Klum topless, however, rubbed some Instagram users the wrong way.

"All I see is WATER,” she captioned along with a picture of herself wrapped in a towel with her chest exposed.

HEIDI KLUM, 46, MARRIES TOM KAULITZ, 29, FOR A SECOND TIME

Some users accused the former “Project Runway” star of having a midlife crisis, while others called her out for potentially embarrassing her children.

"Do you even think about how embarrassing your behavior is for your children I just say bullying and classmates!" user @gittexe commented in German. "I'll give you your luck, but no woman has to stage herself permanently (half)naked in public when she has 4 pubescent children at home."

"ALL I SEE IS MIDLIFE CRISIS," one commenter said.

Klum was also slammed for posting another picture of herself from behind in a bikini, however, some fans were quick to come to her defense.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another commenter praised Klum for "showing what life in paradise is like." The commenter called Klum "agelessly beautiful" and said those making the negative comments were missing the point.