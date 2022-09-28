‘Heartland’ and ‘American Gods’ actor Robert Cormier dead at 33

"Heartland" actor Robert Cormier has died. He was 33.

Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on "Heartland" and appeared on other television shows such as "American Gods" and "Slasher," passed away Friday, according to his obituary.

A cause of death has not been announced, but the Toronto-born actor’s sister confirmed that Cormier died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, after suffering injuries from a fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother. He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father," Cormier’s obituary read.

"He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him," the obituary concluded.

UPtv – which airs "Heartland" – paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram, Tuesday with a caption that said: "Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon."





"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers," the post continued with a white dove emoji.

The heartfelt caption went along with a photo of Cormier on the "Heartland" set, alongside fellow actress Amber Marshall.

On Heartland’s official Instagram, a statement was written on behalf of the late actor’s death.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the ‘Heartland’ cast the last two seasons," the tribute said.

"On behalf of the ‘Heartland’ cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

Cormier began his role in the long-running series "Heartland" during the show’s 15th season. Scenes in which he starred are set to be included in season 16, which starts on Oct. 2.

The actor is also known for his character Kit Jennings on Netflix’s "Slasher," while having guest appearances on "Designated Survivor," "Ransom" and "American Gods."