Haylie Duff reveals leaving Los Angeles for Texas kick-started her career

Leaving Los Angeles for the Lone Star State has not slowed Haylie Duff down.

Hilary Duff's older sister, Haylie, spoke with Fox News Digital about her new movie role as Katie Davies in UPtv's "Sweet on You." The actress, 38, shared that she had an initial "fear" that if she left Los Angeles for Austin, Texas, it would affect her acting career.

"The truth is, is that I feel like I have found my footing in my career in a very different way and in almost like a fresher way," Duff said. "I don't know if that's because I was given a little space to look at things a little differently or, you know, approach things differently maybe, I don't know. But this last year with stepping into directing has certainly been so rewarding for me."

She continued, "So I think it's been an amazing thing for me to not be in Los Angeles. I don't know if it had anything to do with me not being [in L.A.] or all these same things would have still happened if I was in [L.A.]. I have no idea. But, you know, I think everything happens the way it's supposed to."

Haylie, who moved with her family in 2020, added that they "love it" and are "so happy" in Austin.

In "Sweet on You" – which premiered on Sunday – Duff portrays Katie, a shop owner who is given a shot at love after a man from the city, played by Rob Mayes, rolls through her small town.

Speaking about the role, Duff said she tries to "relate" to the characters she emulates.

"I try to find things that are similar to me. I try to relate to the characters in my own life," she said. "I'm similar to her in a lot of ways because. You know, being in this business specifically, I think you do have to find this interesting balance of being strong and independent and brave."

Duff added they also both "love to cook and love food." "She was sort of inspired by like my own life a little bit too, so she is like me in a lot of ways," the "Real Girl's Kitchen" host noted.

Aside from her acting career, Duff is a busy mom of two. She and Matt Rosenberg share daughters Ryan, 7 and Lulu, 4.

Duff shared that the most rewarding aspect of motherhood is that "the good outweighs the bad."

"You find like joy and validation, and you find all these wonderful things in all of your children's little accomplishments," she explained. "Whether they're like your child's first step or your child, like passing [a] math test or your child getting into the school they want or your child making their first friend."

As for what's next for the busy mom? Duff plans on returning to directing. "[I'm] supposed to leave March 20th to head to, I believe, Kentucky. So, here I go again."