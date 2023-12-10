Self-care insights during holidays that may help you heal, be happier, enjoy yourself more

Just in time for the holidays, here are 25 smart and thoughtful quotes about self-care, happiness and health that may make a difference during a season too often fraught with obligations, commitments and overflowing to-do lists.

The wisdom here is a fun mix of original quotes obtained by Fox News Digital during reporting for a variety of articles as well as time-honored aphorisms and quotes from well-known people, some still with us and some, sadly, not.

Here, sink in to some key and stress-free reminders this holiday season.

They just might make a difference to you in the countdown to Christmas and the New Year.

Diving right in …

1. "We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails." — Dolly Parton

2. "If joy is not the measure of your success, then you are wasting your life. Ask yourself: Am I doing what is joyful?" — Deepak Chopra to Fox News Digital

3. "Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me." — Carol Burnett

4. "The secret to a happy life is to accept change gracefully." — Jimmy Stewart

5. "Christ’s life as recorded in Scripture is why we can still have hope in this world. If Jesus Christ really came here, then what it says about each of us is also true. And what does Scripture say about you and me? That we matter to God." — Dr. Alex McFarland to Fox News Digital

6. "Remember always that you not only have the right to be an individual, you have an obligation to be one." — Eleanor Roosevelt

7. "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." — Albert Einstein

8. "Take it easy and leave plenty of room to relax." — Hannah Keeley to Fox News Digital

9. "Healthier people mean happier people. Happier people are more prosperous and over time [are] able to give back to make life better for others less fortunate." — Tony Robbins to Fox News Digital

10. "Be patient with yourself. Self-growth is tender; it’s holy ground. There’s no greater investment." — Stephen Covey

11. "I've always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth." — Gisele Bundchen

12. "Happiness is a warm puppy." — Charles M. Schulz

13. "Realize that true happiness lies within you. Waste no time and effort searching for peace and contentment and joy in the world outside. Remember that there is no happiness in having or in getting, but only in giving. Reach out. Share. Smile. Hug. Happiness is a perfume you cannot pour on others without getting a few drops on yourself." — Og Mandino

14. "Surround yourself with the best people you can find, delegate authority, and don't interfere as long as the policy you've decided upon is being carried out." — Ronald Reagan

15. "Life is balance. It’s about receiving and giving." — Hannah Keeley to Fox News Digital

16. "Self-care should include the cold shower as well as the scented tub." — Mary Catherine Bateson

17. "Keep good company, read good books, love good things, and cultivate soul and body as faithfully as you can." — Louisa May Alcott

18. "Each life is made up of mistakes and learning, waiting and growing, practicing patience and being persistent." — Billy Graham

19. "The most important investment you can make is in yourself. Very few people get anything like their potential horsepower translated into the actual horsepower of their output in life. Potential exceeds realization for many people ... The best asset is your own self. You can become to an enormous degree the person you want to be." — Warren Buffett

20. "The safest way to try to get what you want is to try to deserve what you want." — Charlie Munger

21. "The beautiful thing about America is that you're able to create new avenues. Doors will close in your face. I've had so many doors closed in my face. I just find another door." — Tyrus to Fox News Digital

22. "If you’re facing a problem, don’t tell yourself that you can’t do it. Convince yourself that you have the strength to deal with almost anything because of the way you were raised. And you do! Recognizing your core strengths is an important step toward having joie de vivre. You can count on better days to come because of the good days that came before. And you can find joy in the moment because you have the resiliency to overcome the problems that may be hanging over you." — Ruth K. Westheimer

23. "The most important thing in life is to stop saying ‘I wish’ and start saying ‘I will.’ Consider nothing impossible, then treat possibilities as probabilities." — Charles Dickens

24. "We don’t determine what hand we are dealt in life — but we do determine how we will react to it." — Pastor Greg Laurie to Fox News Digital

25. "You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending." — C.S. Lewis

Angelica Stabile of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.