Hanukkah-themed TV episodes to kick start your holiday celebration

Hanukkah, a time of light and celebration, finds its place on television through a collection of episodes that beautifully capture its essence. It seems that for every holiday that people celebrate, regardless of religion or culture , there are a handful of TV episodes that tackle the subject in one way or another, and Hanukkah is no exception.

As families gather to celebrate as well as pass the time with each other by watching some TV or a good film, many may want to keep things in the spirit of the holiday.

Below are a handful of TV shows that can help you enjoy Hanukkah.

1. "Friends" — "The One with the Holiday Armadillo"

This episode of the hit NBC sitcom "Friends" sees the character Ross tasked with taking care of his young son Ben for the first time by himself during the holidays. He decides to seize the opportunity to teach Ben about his Jewish heritage, specifically Hanukkah. Unfortunately, he quickly finds himself ill-equiped to educate his son on the story of the holiday in the same fun-loving way he was taught about Christmas.

He goes to the store and ends up renting a giant Armadillo costume because it was all they had left and works backward to craft a tale about the Holiday Armadillo and his ties to Hanukkah.

2. "Rugrats" — "A Rugrats Chanukah"

For an entire generation of kids, this is their first foray into learning about the holiday.

In this pivotal episode of "Rugrats," the show takes an innovative approach to introduce young audiences to the traditions and essence of Hanukkah. The storyline centers on Tommy Pickles and his friends, whose grandparents gather them to read a book about the story of Hanukkah around the warmth of a crackling fire.

What makes this episode stand out is its imaginative storytelling; the babies, with their boundless creativity, transform themselves into the characters of the story, envisioning a playful yet enlightening narrative about the "Maccababies." This unique perspective allows viewers to witness the key events of the Hanukkah tale through the lens of these beloved characters, offering a family-friendly and educational journey into the holiday's origins.

3. "The O.C." — "The Best Chrismukkah Ever"

The episode, which falls in Season 1, Episode 13, explores the fusion holiday, Chrismukkah, as Ryan Atwood, the main character, navigates his first Chrismukkah with the Cohen family.

This particular episode highlights the spirit of Chrismukkah, a hybrid celebration introduced by Seth Cohen, one of the show's central characters, which combines elements of Christmas and Hanukkah. It underscores the importance of embracing different traditions and uniting through shared values of family, love and togetherness, encapsulating the essence of both holidays in a heartwarming and humorous manner.

The depiction of Hanukkah in "The O.C." remains a significant part of the show's storyline, emphasizing the celebration's cultural significance while fostering an understanding of its customs and traditions within a broader context.

4. "Goldbergs" — "A Christmas Story"

Another piece of content that’s perfect for anyone struggling with the culture shock of a blended family around the holidays, this episode sees the character Beverly try to get her family as invested in the holidays as some of her friends’ families are about Christmas. However, all of her attempts to create a "Super Hanukkah" go awry, particularly because she can’t seem to make it distinct from Christmas.

Through humor and relatable family dynamics, the episode artfully addresses the delicate balance of cultural identity within a blended family setting. It sheds light on the earnestness behind Beverly's aspirations to infuse Hanukkah with its distinct significance while navigating the overwhelming presence of Christmas in the holiday season.

5. "Frasier" — "Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz"

While shopping for a menorah to accommodate his son, who is Jewish on his mother’s side, Frasier Crane accidentally gives a woman the impression that he’s Jewish. So, when she sets him up with her enchanting daughter, Faye, she quickly explains that her mom would not approve of her dating outside the faith.

So, when Faye and her mom make an unexpected visit to Frasier’s apartment, which his dad has decorated heavily for Christmas, he and his family are forced to do their best to keep up the ruse despite knowing very little about being Jewish.

What makes these episodes special is their ability to capture the soul of Hanukkah in diverse ways. They delve into the bonds of family, the importance of togetherness, and the spirit of celebration, painting a vivid picture of the holiday's significance. Their blend of emotional depth and lighthearted comedy not only entertains but also serves as a window into the rich traditions and heartfelt moments that define Hanukkah.

Whether you seek laughter, touching narratives, or a deeper understanding of this cherished holiday, these episodes offer a wonderful opportunity to embrace and celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage of Hanukkah. They illuminate our screens with the warmth and magic of this festive season, inviting viewers to partake in its joyous spirit.