8 Hanukkah movies you can enjoy during the festival of lights

Hanukkah is marked with traditions like lighting menorahs, spinning the dreidel, exchanging gifts and, of course, gathering on the couch with family and friends to watch a festive movie.

It seems that for every holiday that people celebrate, regardless of religion or culture , there are a handful of movies and TV episodes that cover the subject, and Hanukkah is no different.

Check out these films to get you in the spirit of the season.

"Full-Court Miracle" "Little Fockers" "Eight Crazy Nights" "Mistletoe & Menorahs" "Hitched for the Holidays" "Eight Gifts of Hanukkah" "All I Want Is Christmas" "Hanukkah on Rye"

1. "Full-Court Miracle"

"Full-Court Miracle" is a Disney Channel Hanukkah movie released in 2003. The move is inspired by a true story about University of Virginia Cavaliers basketball star Lamont Carr.

The movie centers on a young freshman who is part of a struggling basketball team at a Hebrew school in Philadelphia. The team enlists the former college star to help.

2. "Little Fockers"

"Little Fockers" is the last of a trilogy, following "Meet the Parents" and "Meet the Fockers."

The beloved characters from the series are back for this holiday season comedy.

3. "Eight Crazy Nights"

"Eight Crazy Nights" is an adult-animated film in which Adam Sandler voices the leading character, Davey Stone.

Stone has a criminal record and is ordered to do community service.

The setting for this movie is of course, Hanukkah.

4. "Mistletoe & Menorahs"

In "Mistletoe & Menorahs," a Christmas-loving toy executive named Christy Dickinson is invited to an important Hanukkah party but knows nothing about the holiday.

Meanwhile, a Jewish man, Jonathan Silver plans to spend the holidays with his girlfriend and her family, who celebrate Christmas.

The two team up to learn more about each other's annual holiday traditions and create a strong bond along the way.

5. "Hitched for the Holidays"

This Hallmark movie follows a common rom-com storyline with a festive holiday theme.

"Hitched for the Holidays" stars Emily Hampshire and Joey Lawrence, who pose as each other's significant others for the holiday season.

Will a relationship that started out fictitious turn into something real?

6. "Eight Gifts of Hanukkah"

In this Hallmark Hanukkah flick, Sara is mysteriously sent a gift on each night of the Jewish celebration.

This sends Sarah on a mission to find out who her secret admirer is.

7. "All I Want Is Christmas"

In "The Parent Trap," identical twins of divorced parents swap lives and spend time with the parent they never got the chance to know.

In "All I Want Is Christmas," Ira J. Finkelstein does a life swap of his own.

Finkelstein is headed to Florida for the holidays, but his longing to experience Christmas takes over him. Finkelstein swaps airline tickets with another young boy he meets at the airport and finds himself en route to Christmastown, Washington, for the holidays.

8. "Hanukkah on Rye"

"Hanukkah on Rye" is a new addition to the Hallmark Hanukkah lineup with its 2022 release.

In the film, the two main characters connect through a matchmaker and begin to grow a bond by writing to each other anonymously.

Things get messy when the characters discover each other's true identities.