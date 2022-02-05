Hank Williams Jr.'s son claims he's trapped in a conservatorship and 'wants out'

Hank Williams Jr.'s youngest son, Sam Williams, posted a video this week claiming that his dad and his half-sister placed him in a conservatorship and he wants to get out of it.

Sam posted a silent video to YouTube earlier this week showing him holding up a white piece of paper with the words, "I WANT OUT." The video has since been made private and cannot be viewed.

According to reports, Williams claimed it was his father Hank, a singer and songwriter, and his half-sister Holly Williams who placed him in the conservatorship in August 2020, 55 days after his sister Katie Williams Dunning died in a car accident.

Sam, who is also a musician and has worked with Dolly Parton and Keith Urban, shared the video to his Twitter account on Feb. 2, writing "Please watch..conservatorship."

In the video's caption, Sam reportedly wrote: "I've been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don't mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to 'protect me.' Well, I need protection from them."

It continues, via TMZ:."I have worked my broken heart to quits since my dear Katie left for Home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don't see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed. I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please."

Reps for Hank Williams Jr. did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The outlet reports that records show the country music star filed a petition for an emergency conservatorship in August 2020 for his son Sam. However, the status of the conservatorship is unknown.

Reports say his sister Katie died on June 13, 2020, from a car accident.