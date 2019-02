Meteorologist Jessica Starr reportedly didn’t suffer from depression or take antidepressants before undergoing eye surgery and ultimately committing suicide late last year, her husband has claimed.

"Prior to the procedure, Jessica was completely normal, very healthy. There was no depression, there was no antidepressants, there was no underlying issue," her husband Dan Rose recently told Fox 2 Detroit, the TV station where she used to work. "I want to make that absolutely clear. Jessica was incredibly normal - there wasn't a long battle with depression.”

JESSICA STARR, FOX2 DETROIT METEOROLOGIST, MOURNED AND MEMORIALIZED BY COLLEAGUES, FANS

Word of Starr’s death in December was announced on air by Fox 2 Detroit, where she had worked since 2012. She’d recently been off the air while recovering from Lasik surgery.

The mom of two reportedly felt off following the surgery and tried to address it with several doctors, the outlet said. After one of her appointments, Rose reportedly said he asked her what was going on.

“She looked at me and she said 'Dan, it's like my eyes and my brain aren't communicating like they used to,'” he told Fox 2 of their conversation. “'I can't process like I used to. I'm not visualizing things like I used to.'”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rose discovered various recordings, as well as a suicide note, after Starr took her own life, according to the outlet, which has shed some light on what she’d been going through at the time.

Since her death, he’s been “trying to focus on our kids,” both under age 6, who’ve been working to make sense of everything, he told Fox 2 Detroit.

“She was here one day and she was gone the next," he told the outlet.