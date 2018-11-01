Halsey, Shawn Mendes among 2018 VS Fashion Show performers

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is getting closer — and music lovers have just discovered who will perform on the catwalk.

Models Jasmine Tookes and Martha Hunt, two of the brand's so-called "Angels," announced the performers on "Good Morning America" Thursday morning.

Pop singers Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha are all scheduled to perform in the show. The EDM duo The Chainsmokers, country singer Kelsea Ballerini and English rock band The Struts will appear, too.

The lingerie giant confirmed the list of artists that will appear in the annual extravaganza —which will be filmed in New York City following the 2017 show was in Shanghai — on Twitter.

Some of the artists involved voiced their excitement to be involved in fashion show on Thursday.

“Can’t wait to be on the runway with these beautiful ladies!” Halsey told her followers, adding heart and angel emojis.

Rexha said she “cannot wait to perform” during the big event.

Ballerini also spoke about her excitement for the big performance.

“Brb working on my strut,” she wrote, including emojis of a woman dancing and a high heel.

Fans will be able to catch the performances during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when it airs on ABC Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET.