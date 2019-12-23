'Boy Meets World' star Maitlan Ward wants to give Hallmark, Peloton commercials the porn parody treatment

Maitland Ward, the former "Boy Meets World" actress-turned-adult-film star, wants to create X-rated versions of the Hallmark and Peloton commercials that notoriously came under fire this month.

In a new interview with TMZ, the porn star shared her thoughts on Hallmark's decision to pull a Zola ad that featured two female brides kissing at the altar. She called the network's removal "absolutely ridiculous" before agreeing with the photographer that it should be turned into a porn parody.

"You know, you could!" Ward told TMZ of the possibility.

"You know what? I've done plenty of lesbian stuff. So I love it. Of course, it was offensive to me," Ward, 42, added. "It didn't really surprise me that much but I'm happy that they put it back."

The former "Boy Meets World" actress then claimed the controversial Peloton ad would have even more "potential" for an X-rated spoof. The commercial was deemed sexist after it showed a husband surprising his wife on Christmas morning with an exercise bike, causing her to gasp with shock after lifting her hand from her eyes.

"Wait, let's do a Peloton porn!" Ward laughed.

Ward has been vocal about her adult film career, most notably claiming that her paychecks are much greater now than they were when she appeared on the Disney sitcom. The former sitcom star has embraced the controversy surrounding the path her career has taken.

The Hallmark Channel sought to extinguish its own controversy. Executives ultimately reinstated the same-sex marriage commercial after facing bitter criticism on social media.

"The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we've seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision," Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in the statement. "We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused."

Hallmark's statement said the network will be "working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community" and will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish its partnership and reinstate the commercials.

"Across our brand, we will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences," Perry said.

As for the Peloton uproar, Monica Ruiz, the actress who starred in the holiday commercial, broke her silence and shared a happy ending following the chaos she endured.

“I was happy to accept a job opportunity earlier this year from Peloton and the team was lovely to work with. Although I’m an actress, I am not quite comfortable being in spotlight and I’m terrible on social media," Ruiz previously said, according to Deadline.

"So to say I was shocked and overwhelmed by the attention this week (especially the negative) is an understatement.

“When Ryan and his production team called about Aviation Gin, they helped me find some humor in the situation," she added. "I am grateful to both Peloton and now Aviation Gin for the work and giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do."

