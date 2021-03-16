Halle Berry wishes daughter Nahla a 'happy 13th birthday' with rare photo: ‘I love her'

Halle Berry has something to celebrate.

The Oscar-winner, 54, took to Instagram on Tuesday to send a birthday wish to her daughter Nahla.

"No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that," Berry wrote in the caption. "Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo."

The star also shared a throwback photo of herself cuddling up to Nahla.

The celebration didn't stop there, however, as the actress shared two images of a small cake on her Instagram Story. One of the photos revealed that the number 13 was drawn on top of the festive pastry in icing.

"I love you Nahla Boo," she wrote over one of the pictures. "Here's to 13 beautiful years around the [sun]."

The cake was also decorated with colorful candles and sprinkles.

Fans had well-wishes for Nahla as well.

"Happy Birthday Nahla!" one follower commented on the photo. "I can't believe Nahla is 13 years old. Where does time go?"

"She’s a teenager now! OMG. Happy birthday Nahla!!!" said another.

A third added: "Congratulations on your beautiful daughter's 13th birthday."

Said yet another, "Happy birthday to Princess Nahla Ariela, may many more come with health and lots of love."

Berry shares Nahla with her ex, Gabriel Aubry. The star is also mother to Maceo Martinez, 7. She shares Maceo with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

Posting photos of her children is somewhat of a rarity for the "Monster's Ball" actress, which she addressed in 2016 when an Instagram follower asked her why she doesn't share her children's faces.

"I've noticed you have said this several times now so let me be clear—I'm not at all ashamed of my children," she responded, per Mom. "I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children."

She added: "It's my belief, and I'm not criticizing others who have different beliefs, that it's my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can. When they grow and they're of age and they want to share their images on the Internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me? Have a beautiful day."