Halle Berry stuns as she poses in sheer crop top, tulle ball gown skirt: ‘Looking for a red carpet moment’

Halle Berry is turning her backyard into a runway.

The "John Wick" actress, 54, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a jaw-dropping, red carpet-inspired look with her social media followers.

The carousel of flicks, and video, see Berry strutting her stuff in her extravagant outfit for the makeshift photoshoot in her backyard.

"looking for a red carpet moment ✨," Berry wrote on Instagram, before noting that "This beauty was designed by @csiriano."

The Christian Siriano-designed outfit features a see-through crop-top adorned in butterflies, which highlights Berry’s fit physique, along with a voluminous, black tulle ball skirt.

The carousel was a big hit among Berry’s 6.8 million followers, receiving nearly 400,000 likes in the process.

"Omg love love love you!!! [heart emojis]," Siriano commented. "Love [butterfly emoji]," Vanessa Bryant wrote.

"Man you are absolutely Beautiful [heart emoji]," one fan wrote.

In regards to Berry looking for her "red carpet moment," one user noted that "I think a red carpet is looking for YOU. [fire emoji]."

Berry is no stranger to showing off online. In December, the actress stunned Instagram followers with a pantsless pic while modeling boyfriend Van Hunt’s t-shirt.

"That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt," the "Monster’s Ball" performer captioned the snapshot on Instagram as she posed in a Van Hunt T-shirt printed with the singer-songwriter’s name in a bold orange font.

Berry carried on the influencer-style look with a brown cap and a drink.

She also shared a similar photo back in September when she confirmed her relationship with the 51-year-old musician.

