Halle Berry slips into red lingerie on tropical birthday holiday

Halle Berry didn't let a few clouds damper her tropical birthday trip.

Berry, 59, made the most of the gloomy weather and enjoyed a seaside swim with a massive inflatable yellow duck.

The Oscar-winning actress slipped into a red lacy Uwila Warrior set to splash in the water in the private pool at her over-the-water villa.

The "Catwoman" star floated on the water wearing a flower crown while sipping on a cup of coffee days after her Aug. 14 birthday.

"Making the most of a cloudy day," Berry captioned the series of photos shared online.

Earlier in the week, Berry shared a few glimpses of her tropical getaway with musician boyfriend Van Hunt.

Berry looked completely at ease wearing a gold Monday Swimwear bikini as she sipped on a coconut while overlooking the water.

"Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering," she captioned the post, seemingly referencing recent comments made by her ex-husband , David Justice, during his Aug. 7 appearance on Matt Barnes’ "All the Smoke" podcast.

On the podcast, Justice explained that his understanding of relationships "wasn't vast," and he believed at the time that a wife "should cook, clean, [and be] traditional, you know?

"Then, I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’" he explained. "At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem, like, motherly, and then we start having issues."

Justice and Berry married in 1993 and divorced more than four years later. Berry filed for divorce in April 1996, citing "irreconcilable differences." Justice filed his own divorce papers two weeks later. It was made official in June 1997.

During his sitdown on the podcast, Justice pointed out that Berry asked him to marry her after a few months of dating.

"There really wasn’t a lot of negative attention until I decided to leave her in 1996," the former Braves outfielder said. "… She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. I said, ‘OK’ because I couldn’t say no … but I don’t know if my heart was really into it."

Berry and Justice's divorce was finalized in 1997. She has two children – daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez.

The "Die Another Day" actress revealed on Instagram in 2020 that she was in a new relationship with musician Van Hunt.

While the couple has been dating for five years, there's no rush to get married.

"I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see," Hunt told Today.com in June during a joint interview with Berry. "It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Berry admitted her past relationships influenced her decision to wait out another marriage.

"Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't," Berry said.

Fox News Digital's Chantz Martin contributed to this report.