Halle Berry shows off long hairstyle after viral jokes about her 2021 Oscars bob cut

Halle Berry set social media ablaze on Sunday when she showed up on the Oscars red carpet donning a brunette bob haircut and bangs.

The "Monster’s Ball" actress, 54, responded to the viral moment and internet jokes about her hair transformation many thought to be permanent at the 93rd Academy Awards by sharing a new selfie to Instagram and Twitter that the joke was on everyone else.

"Oscar bob..."just kidding 😂," the Netflix director captioned a selfie of herself amid a luscious green backdrop – her signature black and gold curls shining and flowing effortlessly over her shoulders as Berry flashes a spry grin revealing her pearl white teeth.

She added a follow-up tweet, adding, "love you guys and your memes. xx"

In the hours leading up to the Oscars, hairstylist Sara Seward teased Berry’s carpet look on Instagram, writing, "We came to play ... ✂️✂️✂️ @halleberry #oscars2021" and posted a photo of Berry's bronze locks on the floor.

Berry had hit the scene with her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

The couple posed for photographs as the Academy Award-winning actress showed off the bob cut while donning a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown while Hunt looked classic in an all-black suit and shirt.

The "Catwoman" star confirmed her relationship with Hunt, a musician, back in September. In March, she celebrated his birthday with photos on social media.

Berry posted a photo of herself cuddling and laughing with Hunt at the time. "Happy birthday VanO," she wrote. "I only wish I'd known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!❤️"

Berry also shares 12-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with her ex Gabriel Aubry.