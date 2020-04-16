Hailey Baldwin sizzles in swimsuit during quarantine, admits she's 'craving some sun'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hailey Baldwin set social media on fire with a throwback bikini photo as she's holed up at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old model uploaded a new photo on her Instagram posing in plunging gray Dior string bikini which she accessorized with some gold earrings, rings, and a watch.

"craving some 🌞🌞," Baldwin wrote, adding "and thinking about [Jamaica]."

Baldwin has been sheltering at home in Los Angeles with her husband, Justin Bieber. They've been posting dancing videos together and connecting to fans via livestream chats.

In March, Bieber had a prayer session with his followers.

"I was going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool,” the singer told his audience. “If you don’t, it’s also cool, you don’t have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don’t.”

Bieber continued: “We’re all people who are in this together and we’re all just trying to figure this whole thing out. I’m going to say a prayer for the world, and, again, this doesn’t make me any better because I’m praying, I just think prayer makes people come together."

The couple has also donated to the pandemic relief effort.

Back in February, Bieber centered his efforts on China, saying at the time that he "couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends."

Bieber said he made a donation to the country and urged his followers to join in on the conversation.

He also joined the "All In Challenge," which is being spearheaded by the All In Challenge Foundation. For the challenge, celebrities are offering up a “once-in-a-lifetime” fan experience and memorabilia in exchange for donations.

The money will benefit a number of different American charitable organizations providing aid during the outbreak, like America’s Food Fund, Meals on Wheels, and No Kid Hungry.

"I am going to auction off a cool experience where I fly to the winner's home and I sing them 'One Less Lonely Girl,'" the "Yummy" singer said. "I think this can be a cool opportunity and it'll be fun for me!"

"Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time," the 26-year-old pop star added.

