Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple, 14, sasses mom’s social media post

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple gave the Oscar-winning actress a bit of sass on social media over the weekend.

Paltrow, 46, posted a selfie of her and her daughter skiing on Instagram Sunday, captioned with three emojis: an apple, a downhill skier and a red heart.

Her 14-year-old daughter, who appeared to keep a straight face behind her ski goggles, was quick to comment on the post.

She wrote: “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.”

The Goop founder defended herself, saying: “@applemartin You can’t even see your face!”

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be on a ski lift, with Apple wearing her helmet and reflective goggles and Paltrow’s hair tied back in a ponytail and a smile on her face.

Though Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin usually keep their children Apple and Moses, 12, out of the limelight, the photo was one of the rare exceptions.

Paltrow also recently posted a photo of her current mother-in-law and her former mother-in-law on Instagram to celebrate International Women’s Day earlier this month.

She posted a picture of herself between Nancy Falchuk, her current mother-in-law and Allison Martin, her former mother-in-law and Martin's mother.

Martin is the frontman for the popular band Coldplay, and the two were married from 2003 to 2016. Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Paltrow, 46, captioned the photo, in part: “On international women’s day, I want to express my gratitude for all of the women in my life. I love the women in my life! You are nurturers, powerhouses, brainiacs, sisters, comedians all in one. When we are sisters to each other, miracles happen.”

Fox News’ Madeline Farber contributed to this report.