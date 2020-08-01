Gwyneth Paltrow twins with daughter Apple in sports bras, leggings

Like mother, like daughter. Gwyneth Paltrow took to her Instagram on Friday to share a photo alongside her daughter, Apple, and fans freaked out over how much the two look alike.

Paltrow, 47, shares Apple with her ex-husband Chris Martin in addition to their son, Moses, 14. On Friday, the actress shared a selfie of the two in the middle of a workout.

"2 generations of fanatics," Paltrow captioned the mirror selfie.

GWYNETH PALTROW JOKES ELON MUSK, GRIMES 'BEAT' HER AND CHRIS MARTIN FOR 'MOST CONTROVERSIAL BABY NAME'

She tagged celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson in the post, hinting that they both are fans of her workouts.

During the sweat session, Paltrow donned a black sports bra and matching leggings. Apple, 16, opted for a similar look with a gray sports bra and purple leggings. They both wore black and white sneakers.

"Twins," one fan responded to the pic.

Another account asked if Paltrow is "Apple's older sister."

"mkay well you look like sisters so," another commented.

GWYNETH PALTROW, BRAD FALCHUK DISCUSS HOUSEHOLD 'TENSION' WITH INTIMACY EXPERT

"Looking at that pic of u and Apple is my exercise for the week. I'm exhausted just looking at ur bodies. Jesus," another joked.

Paltrow rarely posted photos of her kids on social media until the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. The "Seven" star posted a selfie with Apple lounging outside in bathing suits.

Back in June, Paltrow opened up to Shape magazine about how she's taking care of herself during the global health crisis. Being at home has allowed her to feel more centered and in touch with her body's needs, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to quarantine, Paltrow noted that she was always trying to get "wellness moments" in, but she wasn't "really decompressing" until the weekends or on vacations.

"Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together and having meaningful conversations," she said.