Gwyneth Paltrow says ski crash trial was 'an intense experience'

Gwyneth Paltrow showed up each day of her nearly week-long ski crash trial in Park City, Utah, earlier this year because she believes in "fighting for what's right."

Paltrow, 51, won the court battle after a jury ruled the Goop founder was not at fault in a $300,000 negligence suit filed by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. He said Paltrow left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury" after she allegedly crashed into him while skiing at the Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

"I found myself in that situation, and it was really important to me to go there and try to do the right thing," Paltrow told People magazine.

"I didn't want to create any more attention. I wanted it to be about truth coming out."

Paltrow focused on remaining "calm" throughout the eight-day trial, which also included the Academy Award-winner taking the stand.

"That's what I was just sort of focused on," Paltrow said. "It was an intense experience. I kept saying to myself, in life, if you believe in God or the universe or whatever, I do believe that we're always exactly where we're supposed to be. And we don't have to understand it."

He initially filed a $3.1 million lawsuit against the actress, the exclusive resort and the ski instructor who was providing lessons to Paltrow's son Moses at the time of the accident.

A judge dismissed the claim, and Deer Valley Resort and the instructor were removed from the lawsuit.

Sanderson then sued Paltrow for $300,000. She countersued for $1 and attorney fees.

"I really believe in fighting for what's right," she said. "But I do think that when things have come up in my life where something's been egregious and there's an opportunity to try to change culture around that for women, I've sort of dove in."

While Paltrow is unafraid to use her own voice, she also recognized that "it's not the responsibility of women in the public eye to do anything."

"For some reason, I personally feel like I have a responsibility to try to continue to move culture along in this way, that women should be respected, women should be safe. ... Women should feel empowered to express themselves and their opinions, and women should be allowed to thrive."

Paltrow added, "It's important to me, so I keep doing it."

Sanderson was determined to be "100 percent at fault" for the ski crash in 2016.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital shortly after the decision was handed down, Paltrow said, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge [Kent] Holmberg and the jury and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

As Paltrow left court she touched Sanderson’s shoulder and said, "I wish you well," Sanderson told reporters outside the courthouse, according to The Associated Press. He responded, "Thank you, dear."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.