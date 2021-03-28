Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gwen Stefani
Published

Gwen Stefani addresses aging in Hollywood, thinks she looks 'the best I’ve ever looked in my life'

The 'No Doubt' singer said her secret to looking young lies in her relationship with fiancé Blake Shelton

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 27Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Gwen Stefani’s fountain of youth comes from an unexpected source.

The 51-year-old pop star says her love life with country singer Blake Shelton is what keeps her youthful, according to an interview she gave The Daily Telegraph – a U.K.-based newspaper.

"Blake is the greatest guy. I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos," Stefani told the news outlet. "Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does."

Her response is notably different from other Hollywood starlets who have spoken about anti-aging beauty secrets.

GWEN STEFANI DITCHES SIGNATURE BLONDE TRESSES, STUNS WITH NEW DARK BOB HAIRSTYLE FOR PHOTOSHOOT

Fellow artist and media mogul Jennifer Lopez, 51, has claimed olive oil has delivered an "affordable… natural glow" for her skin throughout her career.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began working together when the three-time Grammy winner joined the cast of "The Voice" in 2014. (Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began working together when the three-time Grammy winner joined the cast of "The Voice" in 2014. (Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, has gone public with her preference for Xeomin, a wrinkle-smoothing injection that is formulated by Merz Pharmaceuticals.

Stefani’s fans have long been interested in her beauty routine, and the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer isn’t offended by that fact.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"People talking about my ageing is a compliment, I guess," she told The Daily Telegraph. "I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m ageing, too."

Gwen Stefani has long maintained her signature blonde hair and red lipstick look. The singer has been in the music industry for 35 years.

Gwen Stefani has long maintained her signature blonde hair and red lipstick look. The singer has been in the music industry for 35 years. (Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In previous interviews, Stefani has opened up about her vegetarian diet, attempts at catching beauty sleep and avoiding the sun, according to Women’s Health magazine.

"It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life," Stefani explained to The Daily Telegraph. "Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regarding her spry relationship with Shelton, 44, Stefani and the "Minimum Wage" singer moved to Los Angeles in 2020, according to Us Weekly.

The musical duo have been a couple since 2016 and officially got engaged in October 2020.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

On Our Radar