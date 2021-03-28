Gwen Stefani addresses aging in Hollywood, thinks she looks 'the best I’ve ever looked in my life'

Gwen Stefani’s fountain of youth comes from an unexpected source.

The 51-year-old pop star says her love life with country singer Blake Shelton is what keeps her youthful, according to an interview she gave The Daily Telegraph – a U.K.-based newspaper.

"Blake is the greatest guy. I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos," Stefani told the news outlet. "Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does."

Her response is notably different from other Hollywood starlets who have spoken about anti-aging beauty secrets.

Fellow artist and media mogul Jennifer Lopez, 51, has claimed olive oil has delivered an "affordable… natural glow" for her skin throughout her career.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow, 48, has gone public with her preference for Xeomin, a wrinkle-smoothing injection that is formulated by Merz Pharmaceuticals.

Stefani’s fans have long been interested in her beauty routine, and the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer isn’t offended by that fact.

"People talking about my ageing is a compliment, I guess," she told The Daily Telegraph. "I’m kind of obsessed with how I’m ageing, too."

In previous interviews, Stefani has opened up about her vegetarian diet, attempts at catching beauty sleep and avoiding the sun, according to Women’s Health magazine.

"It’s really hard for everyone to age and have to face life," Stefani explained to The Daily Telegraph. "Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."

Regarding her spry relationship with Shelton, 44, Stefani and the "Minimum Wage" singer moved to Los Angeles in 2020, according to Us Weekly.

The musical duo have been a couple since 2016 and officially got engaged in October 2020.