Grindcore band guitarist Josh Martin dead at 45 after falling off escalator in freak accident

Josh Martin, the guitarist of a grindcore band, passed away at age 45 after falling from an escalator at a Rhode Island shopping mall on Monday.

Martin, the longtime guitarist of Newton, Mass., grindcore band Anal C--- was reportedly “clowning around and riding the rail of the escalator” at the Providence Place mall on Monday night, WPRI reported.

A witness told police he saw Martin as he “reached the downward slope of the handrail, fell backward off the rail and hit his head on a table in the food court below.”

"It's quite a big drop," Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said. "Anybody who has been to the Providence Place mall in the food court, you see the two escalators going up to the movie theater and Dave & Buster's, you know how high that is."

Police said they were investigating the incident and there appeared to be no indication he jumped or was pushed from the escalator.

Martin joined the band in 1996 and jammed with them until 2001, Pitchfork reported. He reunited with the band in 2006 until Seth Putnam, the group’s frontman, died in 2011. He’s also played with other musical acts, including Impaled Northern Moonforest and Failure Clinic.

Grindcore is described as a blend of thrash metal and hardcore punk.