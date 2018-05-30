Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly dating

Nick Jonas might be burning up, burning up for Priyanka Chopra.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that the 25-year-old actor and "Quantico" actress are dating after a number of recent outings together.

The two first sparked dating rumors last year after walking the red carpet (both in Ralph Lauren) at the 2017 Met Gala together. Jonas and Chopra were spotted by fans attending a Dodgers game together on Saturday, and snapped in a few pics hanging out with Jonas' friends, including Jack McBrayer, Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet. The rumored coupled definitely looked cozy as they cuddled up under a giant blanket.

An eyewitness tells ET that Chopra and Jonas looked “very happy” and were “super smiley” together at the game.

“They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game,” the eyewitness says. “They didn’t show any PDA.”

“It was just the two of them, the eyewitness adds. "They definitely were acting very friendly, and couple-like.”

A source told Us Weekly, meanwhile, that the two are indeed dating. "They are dating and it’s brand new,” the source said. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

Chopra was quizzed about a possible romance with Jonas by Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" after the Met Gala last year. When Cohen asked if there were any "flirtatious vibes" between the good-looking stars, Chopra coyly replied, "We didn't have time yet, maybe next time we meet."

And when Cohen point-blank asked if there was a "possibility" of Chopra dating Jonas in the future, she dodged the question, exclaiming, "Listen, these questions on this show..."

