Grammy Award-winning gospel star Tasha Cobbs Leonard previews new album, details mission behind her music

Grammy-Award-winning gospel music sensation Tasha Cobbs Leonard kicked off the holiday season with a special performance.

During her appearance on "FOX & Friends" for its All-American Christmas Concert Series, she gave viewers an inside look at how her music career blossomed and how her family has influenced her.

"My entire family sings. … We were made to sing … forced to sing," Cobbs Leonard joked as she reflected on growing up a pastor’s daughter in Georgia.

Cobbs Leonard added that her family has always been supportive of her career.

"At about 15 years old, I sang my first solo in front of a crowd, and I realized that there was something different. My parents … they've always supported and cultivated the gift," she told "FOX & Friends."

Cobbs Leonard married her music producer and longtime love Kenneth Leonard. They have four children, with their oldest child in college and their youngest just 16 months old.

"The mission is to take Jesus, the name of Jesus Christ, to the world and to push everybody forward into purpose," the gospel star noted.

"I think many of us, if we think back a lot of the lessons and the things that we know about the Bible, about church, we learned it through song. I want this generation to listen to our songs and say, 20 years from now, ‘Man, I learned that from one of Tasha’s songs.'"

The "Your Spirit" songstress sang holiday songs on "FOX & Friends," Friday, including "Oh, Holy Night" from her new album "Hymns."